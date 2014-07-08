A Guide to Perfect Social Media Posts (Infographic)

July 8, 2014 2 min read

This story originally appeared on PR Daily



People like to say there's no such thing as perfect, but at the rate customers' attention spans are decreasing, social media managers can't risk posting updates that aren't close to perfection.

What does a perfect social media post look like?

An infographic from My Clever Agency has the answer. It explains in detail what strong, engaging and effective social media posts should include. While we've gone over what good Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and Google+ posts look like, this infographic has been updated to include YouTube, Instagram, Vine and Tumblr.

Are you ready to achieve perfection? Here are a few tips as to how:

YouTube:

You want your videos to be searchable, so when you upload a video, make sure the file name includes strong keywords, not just "Movie1.mp4." Include a call to action. What do you want viewers to do after they watch your video? Give them instructions in the description section, and include a link to your website.

Instagram:

Add captions to your photos to grab followers' attention and prompt discussions. Follow basic photography rules. The graphic recommends following the rule of thirds, which says the subject of your photo should only take up two-thirds of the shot. This will make your photos more visually appealing.

Vine:

Invest in a tripod to prevent your video from looking shaky. You don't want to make fans nauseous. Master the infinite loop. The goal is to create a video that will seamlessly loop over and over. Try to make your final scene blend smoothly into the first one.

Check out the full graphic for the rest of the tips: