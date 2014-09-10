How to Write Better Emails (Infographic)

September 10, 2014 2 min read

Emails are your window to the world these days, and so if your emails aren’t getting attention, then that probably means you aren’t, either.

Some of your first interactions with potential customers will start online, so be sure to have a respectable email address. It may seem like a no brainer, but plenty of business owners still rely on their personal email accounts to do business -- and it doesn’t look good to the customer. Be sure to set up an email address with an ending (known as the “domain”) that matches your business name. One way to do that is with Google Apps for Business, according to this infographic compiled by the webmaster tool WhoIsHostingThis.com.

There are a couple of other tricks that will help get your email noticed. Keywords in the subject line are critical. More than a third of email recipients determine whether they should even open an email based on the subject line alone.

Finally, keep your emails short and to the point. The majority of emails are read on a mobile device, where screens are small. Keep your email to 150 words or about five sentences, max. (That’s shorter than this post.)

Take a look at the infographic below for more tips on how to improve your email life.

