Brands to Spend Big on Social Media This Holiday Season (Infographic)

October 8, 2014 1 min read

This story originally appeared on PR Daily



Social media is no longer an experiment. With more than 1.5 billion active users on Facebook and Twitter alone, social media has matured into a critical channel for retailers looking to get a big chunk of the estimated $650 billion that will be spent on holiday shopping this season.

According to recently released research from digital marketing platform Offerpop, 67 percent of marketers plan to increase their social media budgets this holiday season. Brands also appear to be sticking to proven social media platforms, with 92 percent of marketers saying they will spend the majority of their budget on Facebook.

However maturing social networks like Instagram are gaining interest from retailers: 73 percent of marketers say Instagram is the breakout social network of 2014.

Read this infographic to learn what a survey of 120 marketers found about holiday shopping trends for this this upcoming season.