Millennials

Want to Reach Millennials? This Is How They Spend Their Time. (Infographic)

Millennials' media engagement is at an all-time high. But most of their time isn't spent reading newspapers or watching sports.

The average millennial spends 18 hours a day consuming media – often multiple forms at once. These forms are completely different from those favored by prior generation. For example, the average millennial checks his or her smartphone 43 times and spends 5.4 hours on social media per day. They may still be watching sports and movies – but that only makes up 14 percent of media viewing.

Check out the infographic below, assembled by direct-response marketing company Koeppel Direct, to figure out how your company can best connect with millennials.

Want to Reach Millennials? This Is How They Spend Their Time. (Infographic)

 

