My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Funding

Warby Parker Joins Billion-Dollar Valuation Club After Latest $100 Million Funding Round

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Former Staff Writer
2 min read

Warby Parker is seeing dollar signs. The five-year-old startup just closed a $100 million funding round -- its Series D -- in a deal that values the glasses maker at $1.2 billion.

The company plans to use the money to expand its fleet of retail stores from a total of 12 to 20 by year’s end, according to The Wall Street Journal, which first reported the funding round. After opening its first storefront to complement its ecommerce business in 2013, physical retail now accounts for half of the company’s 500 employees.

Dave Gilboa, Warby’s co-founder and co-chief executive, also told the Journal that the company is investing in new technology that could provide eye exams on mobile phones.

Related: Navdy, the 'Google Glass for Your Car,' Raises $20 Million

The funding round was led by T. Rowe Price and also included Wellington Management, alongside previous investors Tiger Global and General Catalyst.

Warby Parker is not profitable, Gilboa said, but annual sales are on the upswing. "There is no rush to go public,” he added. “We have a very healthy balance sheet at this point that gives us a lot of flexibility.”

The latest round catapults Warby Parker into the billion-dollar valuation club, making it one of a handful of venture-backed online retail startups to cross that threshold, according to the Journal -- second only in value to the $3.1 billion sports merchandise site Fanatics

Related: Do Good or Make Money? Why It's Not Even a Question.

More from Entrepreneur

David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
The Tax and Legal Playbook

The Tax and Legal Playbook

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won\'t Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won\'t Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Funding

How These Minority Founders Got Tech Execs to Put Their Money Where Their Mouths Are

Funding

5 Ways to Start a Business with Cheap or Free Money

Funding

3 Tips for Securing Funding From the Co-Founder of the All-New Premier Lacrosse League