This App Lets You Use an iPad as a Second PC Screen

May 14, 2015

Duet Display is an awesome iOS and OS X application. I’ve been using it with my Mac for a few months now, and it lets me use my iPad mini as a secondary display when it’s connected to my Mac. It’s great for multitasking, and now Duet Display is letting Windows users in on the fun.

The company’s latest iPad update offers support for Windows 7 and Windows 8, which means you can connect your iPad to your PC and then use it as a secondary display. There are other software options that have enabled this before, like Avatron’s Air Display, but this is solid news for folks who might already own Duet Display and also have a PC.

At $9.99, it’s also cheaper than some competitors.

The company says you should also see improved performance with the latest update, though in my experience it already performs really well.