Todd Haselton

Apple
At WWDC, Apple Ripped Off a Bunch of Features From Google and Microsoft
A lot of the new features Apple discussed seemed familiar. Awfully familiar.
Apple Watch
Apple Watch Apps Are a Disaster
I rarely, if ever, use any of the apps on my Apple Watch, and that's supposed to be one of the highlight experiences.
Apple
Apple Steals World's Most Valuable Brand Title From Google
The tech giants fight over more than just mobile users.
Apps
This App Lets You Use an iPad as a Second PC Screen
Say hello to Duet Display.