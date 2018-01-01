Todd Haselton

Based in New York City, Todd Haselton has written for Ars Technica, Tom's Hardware Guide, LAPTOP Magazine, The Huffington Post, MobileBurn, Computer Shopper and BGR, with a focus in mobile.

At WWDC, Apple Ripped Off a Bunch of Features From Google and Microsoft
A lot of the new features Apple discussed seemed familiar. Awfully familiar.
Apple Watch Apps Are a Disaster
I rarely, if ever, use any of the apps on my Apple Watch, and that's supposed to be one of the highlight experiences.
Apple Steals World's Most Valuable Brand Title From Google
The tech giants fight over more than just mobile users.
This App Lets You Use an iPad as a Second PC Screen
Say hello to Duet Display.
