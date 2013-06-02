My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Startup Resources

Startup Resource Kit

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Free Startup Resource Kit

Every small business is unique. Therefore, it's essential to have tools that are customizable depending on your business's needs. That's why Entrepreneur is offering you access to our Startup Resource Kit. Get instant access to thousands of business letters, sales letters, sample documents and forms -- all at your fingertips!

You'll find the following:

The Small Business Legal Toolkit Download Now

The Small Business Legal Toolkit

When your business dreams go from idea to reality, you're suddenly faced with laws and regulations governing nearly every move you make. Learn how to stay in compliance and protect your business from legal action. In this essential toolkit, you'll get answers to the "how do I get started" questions every business owner faces along with a thorough understanding of the legal and tax requirements of your business.

Sample Business Letters Download Letters Now

Sample Business Letters

1000+ customizable business letters covering each type of written business communication you're likely to encounter as you communicate with customers, suppliers, employees, and others. Plus a complete guide to business communication that covers every question you may have about developing your own business communication style.

Sample Sales Letters Download Letters Now

Sample Sales Letters

The experts at Entrepreneur have compiled more than 1000 of the most effective sales letters covering introductions, prospecting, setting up appointments, cover letters, proposal letters, the all-important follow-up letter and letters covering all aspects of sales operations to help you make the sale, generate new customers and huge profits.

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Jason Feifer
Jason's expertise and experience can help you with storytelling, motivation, and pitching your business to media.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
Success is Easy

Success is Easy

Buy From
Start Your Own Photography Business

Start Your Own Photography Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Freelance Writing Business

Start Your Own Freelance Writing Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Etsy Business

Start Your Own Etsy Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Startup Resources

Startup Resource Kit Business Letters

Main Street Entrepreneur

How These 5 Entrepreneurs Used Their Limited Resources to Grow Their Business Into a Successful Venture

Ready For Anything

The Top 7 Legal Documents for Every Startup