Video Tips

3 Ways to Make Captivating Videos

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
2 min read
This story originally appeared on PR Daily
Throughout the world, businesses are embracing video in their PR and marketing strategies—and with good reason.

Thanks to smartphones, tablets and social media blanketing the globe, video is convenient to consume and is highly shareable.

It’s time for brands to take the next step by producing more cinematic content. Simply put, video for PR needs to look less corporate and more cinematic to keep people watching and more effectively convey messaging.

You don’t need a huge budget and a Hollywood director. Think about what is going to make people watch the videos you’re putting out there, and then make the right investments. Here are three ways you can produce videos that captivate:

1. Audio

People will suffer through videos with poor visual quality and good audio, but they won’t tolerate the reverse. You shouldn’t want them to suffer at all, so paying attention to audio and light is critical.

Don’t use the microphone that’s built in to your camera. Instead, invest in decent shotgun and wireless lavalier microphones, and remember that the closer the microphone is to your subject, the better your audio will be.

2. Light

Effective use of light will turn run-of-the-mill interviews into more dynamic and engaging videos.

There’s plenty of affordable gear with which to get started. You’ll find that as you play with different lighting scenarios that you’ll have more control over shadows and skin tones of your on-camera talent, along with more latitude for color grading in post-production.

3. Shot Composition

Unimaginative visuals are the hallmark of bad corporate video.

Sidestep this landmine by taking the time to compose your shots, choosing interesting backgrounds with contrasting colors. Also use the lighting mentioned above to control shadows and depth of field for a more cinematic feel.

Avoid shooting your subject in front of a bland painted wall at all costs.

Too often, brands focus solely on what’s being said and forget that people have to be engaged by your video’s visuals and audio. Without these elements, people won’t watch long enough to hear what you have to say or see the product demo you want to show them.

Putting extra thought and effort into the production value and personality of your video content will yield far better results.

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Kathleen Griffith
Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
No B.S. Direct Marketing

No B.S. Direct Marketing

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Buy From
The Digital Marketing Handbook

The Digital Marketing Handbook

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Marketing

5 Ways to Promote Your YouTube Videos

Video Tips

What to Wear When You're In Front of the Camera

Marketing

7 Ways to Create More Engaging Videos That Rank Higher in YouTube