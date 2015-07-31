Presidential Elections

Mark Cuban: I Would Consider Being Donald Trump's VP If He Asked Me

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Mark Cuban: I Would Consider Being Donald Trump's VP If He Asked Me
2 min read
This story originally appeared on Business Insider

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban generated national headlines this week when he showered praise on Donald Trump's presidential campaign.

His comments caused some people on social media to cheer the idea of Cuban joining Trump's presidential ticket, should the real-estate magnate win the Republican nomination.

So on Thursday, Business Insider reached out to Cuban — via his Cyber Dust app — to ask if he would consider running for vice president if asked by Trump, a fellow billionaire.

"Would I consider?" Cuban responded. "Yes."

However, the "Shark Tank" star and outspoken investor said he would probably not end up accepting the hypothetical offer.

"Would I do it. Probably not," he continued. "I'm not cut out for politics. At least [the] way they are now. Maybe in the future if Trump truly impacts how the game is played."

In his Cyber Dust post earlier in the week, Cuban wrote that Trump's unorthodox presidential bid "changed the game" with his blunt approach to the campaign trail. Trump is leading most of the polls of the GOP primary.

"Up until Trump announced his candidacy the conventional wisdom was that you had to be a professional politician in order to run," Cuban wrote. "You had to have a background that was politically scrubbed. In other words, smart people who didn't live perfect lives could never run. Smart people who didn't want their families put under the media spotlight wouldn't run.

"The Donald is changing all of that. He has changed the game and for that he deserves a lot of credit."

He dismissed controversies dogging Trump's campaign as nonissues. Among other things, Trump generated waves of negative criticism after he criticized the Mexican government for sending "rapists" to the US and briefly questioned Sen. John McCain's (R-Arizona) war record.

"I don't care what his actual positions are," Cuban wrote. "I don't care if he says the wrong thing. He says what's on his mind. He gives honest answers rather than prepared answers. This is more important than anything any candidate has done in years."

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Kathleen Griffith
Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Presidential Elections

Considering Escaping the U.S.? Here Are Some Deals You Can't Miss.

Presidential Elections

How Should You Talk to Your Kids About the Election?

Presidential Elections

Check Out These Election Day Freebies