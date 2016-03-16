My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Wacky Business Ideas

How a Couple of College Kids Turned a Silly Sport into a Booming Business

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
How a Couple of College Kids Turned a Silly Sport into a Booming Business
Image credit: Brian Finke
Inside that bubble, there is a (paying) athlete.
Magazine Contributor
3 min read

This story appears in the March 2016 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Damon Grace and Lucas Andrews were poking around YouTube one day and landed on a kooky video of some Norwegians playing just about the craziest-looking sport ever. It was soccer -- but every player was encased in a giant bubble that began at their waist and went up past their head. It looked fun and ridiculous. And, the guys thought, it might also make a great business. “Instead of going to play laser tag, bubble soccer is a new entertainment product,” Grace says.

Now the question: But what is this business? They could just sell the bubbles, but how many people would want to buy those things? They could launch a league, but that would be cumbersome. Then they got it: They’d rent out the suits, nets and other equipment, and market the game to local colleges, high schools, church groups and parents of bar mitzvah boys. (Grace and Andrews know the market. They’re business students: Grace goes to Michigan State University; Andrews is at Western Michigan University.) They raised $4,000 from a venture fund at MSU to purchase 10 suits and became Detroit’s first bubble soccer guys.

It was tough at first. The early suits popped, so Grace and Andrews scrambled to patch holes until they found a different, more reliable supplier. They also discovered the hazards of unambitious branding. They initially called themselves Bubble Soccer Detroit but later realized that the name, well, limited them to Detroit. So last spring, they rebranded as Bumpin’ Bubbles and have since found 40 partners across the United States and Canada. And they’ve added to their rental offerings: For $250 an hour for 10 bubble suits (or $350 an hour for 20 suits), customers also get refs and everything else needed for a game. 

Last year, Bumpin’ Bubbles clocked more than 250 rentals, with $80,000 in sales. Projected sales for 2016 are $200,000. And because bubble soccer can be played indoors or out, the company has begun honing its pitch based on the season. “During the summer months, we get corporate events and corporate picnics,” Grace says. “In the winter we do school groups and church groups. Some people rent them for the entire night for an all-night party.” 

But despite the growth, it’s still very much a college operation. “We can fit 20 suits in my Trailblazer, which is like the company car,” Grace says. He drives to events across Michigan to set up -- and enlists fraternity brothers to work as needed. 

More from Entrepreneur

Jason's expertise and experience can help you with storytelling, motivation, and pitching your business to media.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Etsy Business

Start Your Own Etsy Business

Buy From
Travel Hosting Business: Step-by-Step Startup Guide

Travel Hosting Business: Step-by-Step Startup Guide

Buy From
Start Your Own Travel Hosting Business

Start Your Own Travel Hosting Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Import/Export Business

Start Your Own Import/Export Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Wacky Business Ideas

This Shaving Strop Makes Razors Last Longer

Wacky Business Ideas

How This Man Turned His Passion Into His Profession

Wacky Business Ideas

The Bathroom Line Gets a Speed Hack