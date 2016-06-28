Social Media

8 Times Billionaires Were Selfie Stars

Image credit: CBS Photo Archive | Getty Images
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Miley Cyrus, Kim Kardashian West and Ellen Degeneres aren’t the only big names snapping selfies.

Whether caught in the crossfire of a fan or taking one themselves, here are eight times billionaires were selfie stars.

1. Bill Gates

Gates and Bill Clinton took a selfie together at the Clinton Global Initiative meeting in 2013. The photo is not the best quality, but hey, they tried.

Both men tweeted the photo, with Clinton posting, “Two Bills, one selfie.” Gates's post was a little more stoic.  

2. Richard Branson

Branson has made a name for himself as being one of the most active billionaires on Twitter. He was no exception here, posting a selfie with the Miami Dolphins cheerleaders.

“Tough job, someone’s got to do it,” Branson posts. Tough indeed.

3. Warren Buffett

A lucky passerby caught a quick selfie with none other than Warren Buffett and Paul McCartney. “Chillin with my homies,” the tweet reads. Buffett looks less than pleased.


4. Oprah Winfrey

Winfrey has become a social media icon with a huge following -- around 33 million followers.

Her first selfie was at the Image Awards with actor and musician Idris Elba. She only got half of her face into the shot, but we still count it.

5. Jack Ma

U.K. Prime Minister David Cameron took a selfie with Alibaba founder and chairman Jack Ma during his three-day-trip to China.

The Alibaba Group has a Twitter page, but Jack Ma does not, so he requested that Cameron post the photo for him.

“Jack Ma took a #selfie of us together, which I promised to share!” the tweet reads.

6. Jack Dorsey

This counts as a selfie right? Dorsey, co-founder and CEO of Twitter, responded to an article tweeted out by Mat Honan, BuzzFeed News San Francisco bureau chief, which described him as “ragged” while also being “just as exquisitely put together as the glass he holds in his hand.”

Dorsey tweeted a selfie, beard and glass and all, “@mat so uh hey sorry if my ragged lines wires and opposing angles take away from these exquisite curves.”

7. Bill Gates, Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger

Becky Quick, CNBC co-anchor on The Squawk, took one of the world’s richest selfies with Bill Gates, Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger.

The three men are worth a combined net worth of $143,000,000,000.

8. Phil Knight

Liz Habib, sports anchor in Los Angeles, posted a selfie with Nike founder, Phil Knight after the Duke vs. Oregon Sweet 16 game.

Knight is a big Oregon fan, and Oregon won the game 82-68 to move on the the Elite eight.

“When you take a #Selfie with Nike founder Phil Knight he says ‘say shoes!’” the post reads.

