Seth Godin on How to Freelance Your Way to Success

July 18, 2016 3 min read

Get paid for doing something you love to do, at the place and time you want it done. Nothing to cloud your mood while you work — no harrowing commutes, no overbearing officemates, no clueless bosses — just whiffs of comforting aroma from your favorite drink. And unlimited breaks.

Now who wouldn’t want a freelance lifestyle and the bundle of joy it brings?

Going by business forecasts, those not yet on the trend will eventually grab anything that teaches people how to become a freelance superstar. The majority of professionals who quit their day jobs to focus on freelance work earn more than they did when they were tied up to an eight-hour-day employment.

Take the Freelance Throttle

One of the most popular and highly rated courses on the subject is serial entrepreneur, author, blogger and speaker Seth Godin’s Freelancer Course. This three-hour course promises to help you “Become Remarkable, Find Better Clients, and Do Work That Matters.”

A freelancer himself, Godin will obliterate your doubts on whether freelancing is worth your while. In the course intro, you’ll be convinced that “freelancing is a chance to do great work, a ticket to freedom, a school that trains you to become truly responsible, and a way to make a living by making a difference.”

He says there are five types of freelancers — from generic mechanical turks to craftsmen and brands. The course takes you across different aspects of freelancing: from how to make a winning strategy, to setting prices, finding good clients, and telling your story.

If you haven’t tried your hands at freelancing yet, better learn the ropes now. If you’ve been freelancing for some time but have yet to gain traction, you need to up your game. There are many ways to do both: devour books, attend conventions and join classes on how to hack your way to success as a freelancer.

Better yet, join Seth Godin’s Freelancer Course and get genuine and actionable insights.

