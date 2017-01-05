Learn How to Do What You Love and Do It Well With 'Entrepreneur Revolution' Free eBook

Entrepreneur has an affiliate partnership with TradePub so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
Your business ideas have more potential to be massive than ever before. Grab your free copy of ‘Entrepreneur Revolution’ and discover exactly how to live in the “entrepreneur sweet spot” where you do what you love, you do it well and you get rewarded generously for it.
The days of the industrial age are over. It’s time to break free from the industrial revolution mind-set, quit working so hard, follow your dream and make a fortune along the way. The slow dinosaurs of the industrial age are being outpaced by fast-moving start-ups, ambitious small businesses and technological innovators. We're now in the age of the entrepreneur: the agile small-business owner, the flexible innovator.
Entrepreneur Revolution is a master class in gaining an entrepreneurial mind-set, showing you how to change the way you think, the way you network, and the way you make a living. Successful entrepreneur Daniel Priestley will show you how to thrive.
You will learn:
- From a successful entrepreneur who is reaping the rewards of the entrepreneurial age
- How to shift your mind-set and think like an entrepreneur
- Ways to adapt your lifestyle to be more successful
Note from the author: You are alive during a unique point in history; a time where anything is possible for you. This book is here to wake up the part of you that can spot opportunities and make them successful. Not just any opportunities, but those that are right for you. This book will challenge you, too. I’ve laid out 10 challenges for you to get started on almost immediately. They are designed to push your buttons and get you out of your comfort zone. I’ll give you a way of creating a high-performance culture, so that no matter how many complex decisions you face, you will always continue to move forward.
