How Negativity Can Help Propel You to Success

Being positive could be overrated – at least according to Todd Herman.
In a Facebook Live for The Goal Standard Challenge, the high-performance coach tells us that the idealistic "Pollyanna approach" is a surefire way to fail. You need to embrace the negative, get more grounded and prepare for resistance.
Check out his Facebook Live video to get more insight. Also, download his accompanying worksheet, The Positive Power of Negative Preparation.
Andrea Huspeni
Andrea Huspeni is the special projects director at Entrepreneur.com.
