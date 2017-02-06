The Goal Standard Challenge

How Negativity Can Help Propel You to Success

In a Facebook Live, high-performance coach Todd Herman explains that being positive can hinder your chance of success.
  • ---Shares
Reader Resource

Join Entrepreneur's The Goal Standard Challenge and make 2017 yours. Learn more »

Being positive could be overrated – at least according to Todd Herman.

In a Facebook Live for The Goal Standard Challenge, the high-performance coach tells us that the idealistic "Pollyanna approach" is a surefire way to fail. You need to embrace the negative, get more grounded and prepare for resistance.

Check out his Facebook Live video to get more insight. Also, download his accompanying worksheet, The Positive Power of Negative Preparation.

Related: Positive Thinking Could Get in the Way of Your Goals

If you haven’t signed up for The Goal Standard Challenge, go to our content hub. Also, if you are late to the challenge, no worries. The hub has all the past weeks' information, content, videos and resources.

Join our Facebook Group to get updates, real-time support and be part of a community full of achievers, just like you.   

Andrea Huspeni

Andrea Huspeni is the special projects director at Entrepreneur.com. 

Growth Strategies Positivity Positive Thinking Negativity The Goal Standard Challenge
Edition: January 2017

Get the Magazine

Limited-Time Offer: 1 Year Print + Digital Edition and 2 Gifts only $9.99
Subscribe Now
Skip Advertisement This ad will close in 15 seconds...

STAY INFORMED. GET INSPIRED.

Get our Best of the Week Newsletter direct to your inbox