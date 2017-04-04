Entrepreneurs

Elon Musk vs. Jeff Bezos: Who's More Successful?

Eight of the best entrepreneurs face off in the Entrepreneur Bracket Madness Challenge.
Elon Musk vs. Jeff Bezos: Who's More Successful?
Image credit: Entrepreneur/Getty
Entrepreneur Staff
Associate Editor, Contributed Content
2 min read

In the midst of March Madness, we created our own bracket of the 64 best living, historical and fictional entrepreneurs ever. While we started with all sorts of silly candidates such as Lorelai Gilmore and Vito Corleone, you've narrowed the field down to a serious list of contenders.

Of the final eight, Ray Kroc is the least wealthy. The McDonald's owner was only worth $500 million at the time of his death in 1984. Back then, there were only 7,500 McDonald's locations and the golden arches franchise was worth only about $8 billion.

Today, the McDonald's franchise is worth about $100 billion.

Again: Kroc is the poorest person on this list.

There are no easy answers anymore. We don't expect anyone to get 90 percent of the vote, as Alphabet's Sergey Brin and Larry Page did when they faced off against Scarlet O'Hara. These eight people are true icons. Yet, only four can move on to the next round.

Vote for each matchup below by 4 p.m. ET on Thursday, April 6, to make your voice heard. Check the site on Friday, April 7, to see who survived and advanced to the Final 4 of the Entrepreneur Bracket Madness Challenge.

Round One | Round Two | Sweet 16

Round One Exits: Al Capone, Apu, Arianna Huffington, Bill Gates, Bob Belcher, Evan Spiegel, George Bailey, George Lucas, Gordon Gekko, Jack Ma, Jim Henson, Joy Mangano, Julia and Suzanne Sugarbaker, Kiichiro Toyoda, Lex Luthor, Lorelai Gilmore, Martha Stewart, Michael Dell, Mr. Burns, Naveen Jain, Omar Little, Reid Hoffman, Ron Popeil, Russell Simmons, Sara Blakely, Scrooge McDuck, Steve Case, Tom Haverford, Tony Soprano, Tony Stark, Tyra Banks, Willy Wonka

Round Two Exits: Bruce Wayne, Coco Chanel, Jack Dorsey, J. K. Rowling, Jessica Alba, Mark Zuckerberg, PT Barnum, Sam Walton, Scarlet O'Hara, Shark Tank Crew, Shonda Rhimes, Steve Jobs, The Babysitters Club, Thomas Watson, Travis Kalanick, Walter White

Sweet 16 Exits: Berry Gordy Jr., Brian Chesky, Charles Foster Kane, Jay Gatsby, Mr. Monopoly, Richard Branson, Vito Corleone, Walt Disney

