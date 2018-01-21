Hitting the Marketing Email Sweet Spot With Millennials (Infographic)

While it might seem like millennials are on their computers or smartphones 24/7, that doesn’t necessarily mean they are checking their email every second of the day. As a marketer, it’s important to know when to send an email, what to include in it and ultimately, how to get someone to click on it. And if you want your email to be opened, you’ve got to hit the email sweet spot with millennials.

For starters, if you’re sending marketing emails in the first place, you’re already on the right path. In a study conducted by SendinBlue, which sought to uncover the likes and dislikes of millennials concerning email marketing, 63 percent of respondents said email was their number one choice of communication with retailers, with only 14 percent choosing text messaging.

Now that it’s established that email is the best route to go, it’s time to start thinking about how to get millennials to actually open your emails and take action. What’s the answer? Sales and promotions. According to the research, 59 percent of respondents said they would take action from emails that contain a promotional offer for a website or specific product, and even more (71 percent) said they would take action if the email contained a wider variety of offers such as discount codes, free shipping and other perks. While this might not always be feasible, especially as a small business, it’s important to check in with your budget and choose specific days such as holidays or special events to offer any deals.

There are major opportunities when it comes to email marketing. That’s especially true when it comes to millennials, because research shows nearly 68 percent are checking their email two to five times a day. Of course, that doesn’t give you the green light to flood their inboxes -- instead, be strategic, authentic and most important, communicate.

To learn more, check out the infographic below.