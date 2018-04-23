Tesla Just Got an F, But at Least Kanye West Loves His Car

/

For the second time this year, Tesla last week had to halt production of its Model 3 vehicle to address and alleviate bottlenecks in its pipeline. It had been making 2,000 of the cars a week instead of its goal of 5,000. This came a month after a voluntary recall of 123,000 Model S cars due to an issue with steering technology.

It’s a situation that has Elon Musk sleeping on the factory floor, but those aren't the only issues plaguing the car company.

The Better Business Bureau recently gave Tesla an F for how it handles customer complaints. The organization shared with Mercury News that out of 65 complaints about the company that the bureau was made aware of, 23 were resolved; 10 got a response from Tesla but weren't resolved to the customer’s satisfaction; in 17 complaints, Tesla responded to the issue but the customer was not happy with the response or didn’t tell the bureau about the outcome; and for 15 complaints, Tesla did not provide a response.

A Tesla spokesperson told Mercury News, “While we can always do even better, the BBB numbers are based on a tiny number of customer issues dating back several years, most of which were resolved a long time ago. Everything we’ve achieved is due in large part to the goodwill of our customers, so this is something we care deeply about.”

But while the BBB is concerned that the car maker isn’t meeting the needs of its customers, some famous faces are still fans of Musk’s products, including Kanye West. The rapper, who has been quite active on social media of late, took to Twitter to sing the company’s praises.

I really love my Tesla. I'm in the future. Thank you Elon. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 23, 2018

I heard these are really good for the environment ? — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 23, 2018

I'm super chaaaaaarged. Bout to take this whole thing to mars — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 23, 2018

This is the funnest car I’ve ever driven — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 23, 2018

So, win some, lose some?