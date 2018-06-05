My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Customer Service

Food Delivery Guy Goes Beyond, Getting Rid of a Spider for a Panicked Customer

It's just the latest example of going above and beyond expectations for your customers.
Next Article
  • --shares
Food Delivery Guy Goes Beyond, Getting Rid of a Spider for a Panicked Customer
Image credit: CBCK-Christine | Getty Images
Editorial Intern
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

A new saint was venerated on Twitter last week. Joe, a Deliveroo delivery driver, bravely conquered his fear and killed a spider per the request of customer and fellow arachnophobe, Demi Sweeney. Sweeney, a 22-year-old student in the U.K., woke to a spider on her ceiling Wednesday morning, and hit social media to find someone to dispose of the unwanted guest.

In a Facebook message to Deliveroo, a take-out food delivery service, Sweeney asked if a driver could kill the spider if she ordered food. A representative informed her that it was up to the driver and to include it in the delivery notes. Shortly after, her hero, and KFC, arrived.

Wearing a motorcycle helmet for safety, Joe climbed onto a chair and made his first attempt at capturing the spider. According to Buzzfeed, the spider put up a fight, jumping from the ceiling and running across the floor. However, it was no match for Joe, who eventually captured the arachnid in tissue and flushed it down the toilet in triumph (science doesn't recommend you kill spiders, by the way).

Related: 8 Ways Customer Service Affects Your Business's Bottom Line

Sweeney documented the victory on Twitter and followers quickly amassed, singing Joe's praises. One even proposed a new “emergency spider removal response” service, but Sweeney thought that would get expensive. For now, she’d stick with Deliveroo-complimentary spider killing with each meal.

To Go Up Against Larger Competitors, This Business Leader Provides a Personal Touch

  • --shares
Add to Queue