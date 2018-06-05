Food Delivery Guy Goes Beyond, Getting Rid of a Spider for a Panicked Customer

It's just the latest example of going above and beyond expectations for your customers.

June 5, 2018 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

A new saint was venerated on Twitter last week. Joe, a Deliveroo delivery driver, bravely conquered his fear and killed a spider per the request of customer and fellow arachnophobe, Demi Sweeney. Sweeney, a 22-year-old student in the U.K., woke to a spider on her ceiling Wednesday morning, and hit social media to find someone to dispose of the unwanted guest.

In a Facebook message to Deliveroo, a take-out food delivery service, Sweeney asked if a driver could kill the spider if she ordered food. A representative informed her that it was up to the driver and to include it in the delivery notes. Shortly after, her hero, and KFC, arrived.

My fear of spiders was taken to a whole new level today in which I ordered food in a hope that the delivery driver would remove the spider..



Joe @Deliveroo @DeliverooHelp you are an actual LIFESAVER ?? pic.twitter.com/YnkQhqhhWW — Demi (@demiswn) May 30, 2018

Wearing a motorcycle helmet for safety, Joe climbed onto a chair and made his first attempt at capturing the spider. According to Buzzfeed, the spider put up a fight, jumping from the ceiling and running across the floor. However, it was no match for Joe, who eventually captured the arachnid in tissue and flushed it down the toilet in triumph (science doesn't recommend you kill spiders, by the way).

Related: 8 Ways Customer Service Affects Your Business's Bottom Line

Sweeney documented the victory on Twitter and followers quickly amassed, singing Joe's praises. One even proposed a new “emergency spider removal response” service, but Sweeney thought that would get expensive. For now, she’d stick with Deliveroo-complimentary spider killing with each meal.