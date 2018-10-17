Freelancers

This New Platform Aims to Help Freelancers Boost Their Marketing Skills

Fiverr is rolling out a program called Learn.
This New Platform Aims to Help Freelancers Boost Their Marketing Skills
Image credit: Fiverr
Entrepreneur Staff
Staff Writer. Covers leadership, media, technology and culture.
1 min read

Part of being a successful solopreneur or freelancer is making sure that you are up to date on the latest technology and skills required to make an impact in your field.

This week, Fiverr, an online marketplace for freelance services, is rolling out a new platform called Learn.

It’s particularly relevant if you’re looking to grow your skill set in areas like branding, viral marketing, SEO, market research, digital copywriting and graphic design, and its instructors have worked with big-name companies like Apple, Unilever, Nike, Girl Scouts of America and Google.

Once the courses are completed, if users want to advertise their expertise on Fiverr, they will receive a badge that they can use as part of their profile.

The platform was inspired in part by research conducted by Fiverr, which found of the freelancers that were surveyed, 67 percent said that continuing education was important, and 1 in 4 reported taking classes to develop their skills.What do you do to develop your skills throughout your career? Let us know in the comments.

