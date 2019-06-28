From Tragedy to Purpose-Driven Entrepreneur: Keir Weimer's Quest for Redemption

He made costly mistakes as a college student. Now he's on a mission to make his life count.

In this series called Member Showcase, we publish interviews with members of The Oracles. This interview is with international luxury real estate and lifestyle entrepreneur Keir Weimer. It was condensed by The Oracles.

What was a defining moment early in your life?

Keir Weimer: When I was 23 years old, I was the driver in a boating accident that took the life of a beautiful young woman, Tiffany Heitkamp. I had been drinking that night with my friends, it had been raining, and we crashed into an island.

I was fully responsible for taking her life and I have to live with that for the rest of mine. I spent three and a half years in prison for vehicular manslaughter. After 12 months of incarceration and my first treatment program, I finally realized that my choices and substance abuse problem had caused the accident. That night I committed to living a sober life and to repurpose it to help others.

What is one of your proudest moments?

Keir Weimer: Upon my release, I continued the work I started in prison to rebuild my life, one decision at a time. I spoke publicly about the dangers of alcohol abuse and driving while intoxicated. I wrote a memoir, dedicated to Tiffany, about my time in prison and worked with her mother to strengthen New York's laws to help prevent a similar tragedy.

I reapplied to my college, Syracuse University, after being suspended, and graduated that year after I was released. I then applied to graduate schools but was rejected by all of them. Feeling hopeless, defeated, and broken, I realized that my success and future could not be left in others' hands.

So I became an entrepreneur and built several seven-figure real estate companies. I also recently launched my newest venture, Keir Weimer Multimedia, an education company focused on empowering others to achieve true freedom and live their dream lives on their terms. I am pursuing my passions and vision for a massive life of impact, purpose, and contribution.

What’s your favorite quote?

Keir Weimer: My favorite quote is one my late father told me when I was in prison, at one of the lowest points in my life: “Don’t count time — make time count.”

This quote has guided my life since. I focus on seizing every opportunity to live life fully and maximize my contribution and experience in this world. I’m very intentional with how I live my life, marshal resources, prioritize my time, create, and turn ideas into reality in my businesses. My mission is to help others achieve the freedom, abundance, and meaning I’ve been fortunate to create.

What was your biggest challenge starting in business? How did you overcome it?

Keir Weimer: My biggest challenge was entering a 100% commission-based sales business. I started working for a luxury real estate brokerage with no experience in sales or real estate. I made no income my first year and was $40,000 in debt. Feeling like a failure, I almost left the business for a “regular job.”

I managed to do two things right that first year though. First, I never gave up on myself and my dreams. I also convinced 30 homeowners to trust the sales and marketing of their largest asset to a kid with no experience, sales, or track record. By leveraging my unique abilities to build rapport and trust, I listed over $30 million in luxury properties for sale that year. I began making money as those properties sold over the next year, and was soon building momentum fast.

What excites you the most about your business right now?

Keir Weimer: I’m excited to share everything I’ve learned in life and business through my new company: Keir Weimer Multimedia.

I’ve overcome addiction and tragedy. I’ve learned to persevere and accomplish anything I set my mind to. I’ve built an ironclad mindset and transformational system of living. I’m really excited to share this through courses, trainings and events, masterminds, books, and podcasts. That’s what I’m passionate about.

How do you define great leadership?

Keir Weimer: The greatest leaders are those with the greatest personalities and ideas. They inspire and attract others. Their merits, personal qualities, and the ideas and philosophy they stand for naturally and organically create buy-in.

How do you identify a good business partner?

Keir Weimer: A good business partner aligns with you and your core values. They share the same vision and philosophy for the business. They are someone you genuinely get along with outside of the workplace. A good business partner is also someone who shares the same level of energy and passion for what you are building.

What’s your daily routine for success?

Keir Weimer: Personal care is the core of a strong foundation and a strong leader, which is why I have a strong daily routine. My inputs directly impact and dictate my outputs in business and life. I track my habits in a spreadsheet and try to check off at least 10 of 12 core daily activities, which to me signifies a solid day.

Those habits are: waking up before the sun rises, exercising, meditating, reading my personal rules and affirmations, journaling and expressing gratitude, reading the news and books, taking vitamins, eating clean all day, drinking five glasses of water, following my calendar, going through my evening routine, and achieving my top daily goals.

If you ever start a charity, what would it be called and what would it do?

Keir Weimer: I am currently brainstorming a nonprofit educational program with next-generation schools to help underprivileged youth develop real-world business, entrepreneurship, and life-mastery skills. The goal is that by developing skills, creativity, and financial independence, they can have freedom and choices to create a life on their terms and chase their dreams.

What is the most exciting question that you spend time thinking about?

Keir Weimer: I currently spend the most time thinking about how I’m going to scale my platform to impact the many people who could benefit from my life’s work. Who wouldn’t want to build a lasting legacy for future generations? I believe everyone wants to pursue their passion every day and have financial and creative independence in their professional and personal life.

My story is about perseverance and overcoming extreme tragedy, adversity, and challenges. I’ve built a way of living centered on purpose, contribution, freedom, creating a life on my terms, and helping others do the same.

