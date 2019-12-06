Google Assistant Will Place Your Dunkin' Orders, Finally

The voice assistant can also manage your holiday lists through third-party apps.

December 6, 2019

This story originally appeared on Engadget



Google just added a handful of voice control features to Google Assistant. You can now manage notes and lists in select third-party apps, ask Assistant to search your photos, search for podcasts by topic and set reminders for the whole family. You can also place Dunkin' Donuts orders — just what everyone was hoping for.

If you have the Dunkin' App on your Android phone, you can now place orders through Google Assistant. Alexa has been serving up Dunkin' drinks and donuts for more than a year, so really, it's about time that Google Assistant caught up.

Google Assistant now works with Google Keep, Any.do, AnyList or Bring! too. So you can create and manage your holiday notes or lists in more apps. The feature works across phones, smart speakers with Assistant and Smart Displays. You will have to do some configuring. In the "Services" tab in your Google Assistant settings, choose your preferred app from the "Notes and Lists" section.

You can also assign reminders for family members and roommates. Google's example is: "Hey Google, remind Nick to pick up Mom from the airport tonight," which is helpful but also a bit concerning — would Nick have forgotten to pick up Mom without a reminder?

You can look up photos with commands like, "Hey Google, look up photos from this weekend," but you'll still have to tap photos to select them. Then you can ask Google to share them with friends or family. Finally, you can now ask for podcasts based on themes, though that feature is only available in English on Assistant-enabled devices.