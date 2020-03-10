Smart Tips for Setting the Pace at Your New Job

You may not be the boss, but you are in charge of just how quickly you assimilate and how much work you take on in the early days of a new job. Find out how to do it right.

When you start a new job, it’s important to begin the career relationship the way you want it to be for as long as you plan to have that job. You’re in the driver’s seat, so don’t be afraid to set your work pace in the first 90 days. During this stage, you should be evaluating what you like and dislike about your job as you get to know the people, the culture, and your responsibilities.

The first 90 days is your career relationship trial period, and it may look something like this:

First 30 days. When you start a new role, it’s important to really observe the culture of your new organization. Analyze when people come to work and when they leave to go home. This will tell you a lot about how to set your work schedule and whether your team values working from home and flexi­ble work schedules.

First 60 days. Clearly understand the expectations of your role. Ask your management team and co-workers what you should expect from your daily tasks and regular meetings. Also, try to shadow your teammates and management team before you’re fully thrown into a specific project.

First 90 days. At this point, you should be able to identify the subject matter experts on your team. These will be the go-to folks who can help when you’re stuck on a deliverable or don’t understand an organization policy or office politics. Make sure you’re creating a strong circle of trust so you can easily navigate work-related challenges.

To set expectations and boundaries for your new job, address the following four issues with your direct supervisor:

Have your supervisor clearly communicate your work schedule. Find out the actual percentage of time you’ll be spending on specific tasks or projects. Ask if you’ll be able to work from home a few times per week or per month. Find out how your manager and supervisor will be rating your performance.

Don’t make the mistake of not addressing these issues early on, because once you’ve created bad working habits, you may never be able to change them.

Work faster with technology

Professionals spend a lot of time tracking conversations and information through email and manually keeping track of their calendars, which is a pain in the ass. Projects suffer because teams aren’t effectively collaborating or communicating ongoing changes. Organizations are working in silos, which is frustrating to professionals who are forced to stay late every day. Productivity starts with organization. If you fail to be organized, you won’t succeed.

These five tools can help you be more organized and productive:

Calendly. This is a super easy tool that allows you to automati­cally schedule meetings and appointments for your online cal­endar. This tool sends a notification to your email and places the scheduled meeting on your calendar and the requestor’s calendar. Jira. A project management tool that teams use to gather project requirements and assign user stories and tasks to team members. It also tracks progress, assigns due dates, and allows you to attach documents. Slack. An online tool that teams can use to communicate and collaborate on projects. This tool cuts down on emails because you can use the app to talk to the entire group or to individu­als. No more chasing down emails! Google Drive. This free product allows you to create docu­ments and save them in the cloud, which can be linked to your email account. Google Drive is a great way to back up your computer files and share them with other contributors. Zoom. A free online conferencing tool that allows you to conduct video meetings, record webinars, and host team meetings. It also includes a screen-sharing option.

Put yourself first

On average, you’ll spend more than 90,000 hours of your life at work, according to a 2018 article in Business Insider. (This number doesn’t include overtime.) When do professionals have time for their personal lives?

Growing up, I watched my parents work overtime and weekends during their entire careers, which lasted more than 32 years of my life. They were both considered “essential professionals,” who had to report to work even during snowstorms. Now retired, my mother has more time to herself and reflects on everything she missed out on while she was working. Your personal life, family, and health matter now. Don’t wait until you retire to focus on the things that matter today.

Your organization clearly knows what they expect of you for eight hours a day. What do you expect from yourself while you are at work? To have a healthy relationship with your job you first have to have a healthy relationship with yourself. So, make a conscious decision to put your wants and needs before the job.

