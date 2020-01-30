News and Trends

PETA Wants Punxsutawney Phil Replaced With AI Groundhog

The animal rights organization says that the animal should be replaced by an animatronic and an artifically intelligent weather-predicting algorithm because 'watching a nocturnal rodent being pulled from a fake hole isn't even worthy of a text message.'
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
PETA Wants Punxsutawney Phil Replaced With AI Groundhog
Image credit: Christina Horsten | Getty Images via PCMag
Contributing Editor PC Mag UK
3 min read
This story originally appeared on PC Mag

Animal rights organization PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) wants the famed groundhog Punxsutawney Phil, who is used each year to predict the end of winter, should be replaced by an "AI Phil."

Every Feb. 2 in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, Phil emerges from his burrow. Legend has it that if he sees his shadow, we're in for six more weeks of winter. If not, spring is upon us.

But in a letter addressed to Bill Deeley, President of The Punxsutawney Groundhog Club, PETA Founder Ingrid Newkirk said the groundhog should be replaced by "technologically advanced electromechanical devices such as animatronics" like Aibo, which "which walks, plays, misbehaves, and responds to commands" in a way the organization says would be more progressive than using a real animal.

Related: How Brands are Betting on Leather Alternatives to Protect Animals

"Today's young people are born into a world of terabytes, and to them, watching a nocturnal rodent being pulled from a fake hole isn't even worthy of a text message," Newkirk wrote.

PETA also suggests using weather-predicting algorithms to better forecast winter, something that technology companies are already working on. Google currently has a machine learning system that can produce "nearly instantaneous" forecasts around one kilometer, and at a latency of between five and 10 minutes. Or, of course, Pennsylvania could use a weather app, which is likely to be significantly more accurate than relying on a marmot.

Related: How AI Will Change The Way We Work In 2020

The annual event, however, is a big draw for the region. In a statement, Bill Deeley said the tradition must be doing "something right to keep attracting people and keep them coming. Why would they make a movie about it all if we did something wrong?"

According to the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club, Phil lives in a manmade zoo that is climate controlled and light-regulated. PETA argues that groundhogs "actively avoid humans" and that "when Phil is dragged out of his hole and held up to flashing lights and crowds, he has no idea what's happening."

There, of course, have been groundhog snafus before. In 2014, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio accidentally dropped the Staten Island groundhog; she died a week later.

Related: What Every Entrepreneur Must Know About Artificial Intelligence

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Unfiltered

Unfiltered

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Cannabis Capital

Cannabis Capital

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

News and Trends

Sports Talk in the Office Could Be Discriminatory Against Women

News and Trends

5 Ways to Make Your Business More Sustainable

News and Trends

Plant-Based Jerky Is the Sustainable Snack of the Future