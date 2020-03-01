This Powerful Pair of Bose Headphones Eliminates a Common Workplace Problem

There's a case to be made for expensing these must-have headphones.

March 1, 2020 3 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Noise-canceling headphones have become a workplace essential in recent years, helping both office-goers and remote workers block out external noises and allow them to focus on the workload in front of them. And with many featuring powerful microphones, they’ve also been the device of choice to help enhance the sounds of your colleagues, as well as yourself, during conference calls.

But here’s the thing when it comes to the noise-cancellation technology: The sound elimination only works one way.

Let’s take the common phone call scenario of working in a coffee shop, for instance. If you’re sporting a pair of active noise cancellation headphones you’ll be able to hear the conversation on the other line clearly and with limited distraction. But what your co-workers and business partners hear is the noisy background you’re in, conversations, clatter, and all.

This is the problem Bose’s newest 700 Smart Noise Canceling Headphones (priced at $399.95) solves. It features an entirely new microphone system that is skillfully adept at isolating your voice from external sounds. In total, the device has a sound system with six microphones, all of which are focused on optimizing your voice, and your voice only. And after firsthand testing of the device over the past few months, we can confirm its works just as well as advertised. Calls taken from a noisy Starbucks with cancellation on eliminated most, if not all, the background noise from what otherwise would be a distracting, hard-to-follow conversation. With a pair of the Bose 700 Smart Noise Canceling Headphones on hand, common workplace problems of finding space to take calls uninterrupted becomes a thing of the past.

Like other headphones of its caliber, the Bose 700 is also highly functional when it comes to noise-canceling the good ol’ fashioned way (or by blocking out the noise around you). And like most smart headphones currently on the market, the Bose 700 also has voice-assistant integration. Simply ask its built-in Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa to play the next track on your playlist or send a text to a friend for you.

Other notable features include advanced Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, ergonomic and comfortable design, as well as its touch-control design, that lets you adjust volume levels or skip songs by tapping the ear cuff.

Ringing in at $399, the Bose Noise Cancelling Wireless Bluetooth Headphones 700 happens to be the most expensive Bose headphone to date (it is $50 more than the previous version of the headphones). That being said, the device also happens to be the most advanced. Considering how many work calls you’ll be able to take sans distractions for you or your business partners, we think the extra $50 is worth every penny.