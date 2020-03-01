Productivity

This Powerful Pair of Bose Headphones Eliminates a Common Workplace Problem

There's a case to be made for expensing these must-have headphones.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy
This Powerful Pair of Bose Headphones Eliminates a Common Workplace Problem
Image credit: Amazon
Contributor
3 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Noise-canceling headphones have become a workplace essential in recent years, helping both office-goers and remote workers block out external noises and allow them to focus on the workload in front of them. And with many featuring powerful microphones, they’ve also been the device of choice to help enhance the sounds of your colleagues, as well as yourself, during conference calls.

But here’s the thing when it comes to the noise-cancellation technology: The sound elimination only works one way. 

Let’s take the common phone call scenario of working in a coffee shop, for instance. If you’re sporting a pair of active noise cancellation headphones you’ll be able to hear the conversation on the other line clearly and with limited distraction. But what your co-workers and business partners hear is the noisy background you’re in, conversations, clatter, and all. 

This is the problem Bose’s newest 700 Smart Noise Canceling Headphones (priced at $399.95) solves. It features an entirely new microphone system that is skillfully adept at isolating your voice from external sounds. In total, the device has a sound system with six microphones, all of which are focused on optimizing your voice, and your voice only. And after firsthand testing of the device over the past few months, we can confirm its works just as well as advertised. Calls taken from a noisy Starbucks with cancellation on eliminated most, if not all, the background noise from what otherwise would be a distracting, hard-to-follow conversation. With a pair of the Bose 700 Smart Noise Canceling Headphones on hand, common workplace problems of finding space to take calls uninterrupted becomes a thing of the past. 

Like other headphones of its caliber, the Bose 700 is also highly functional when it comes to noise-canceling the good ol’ fashioned way (or by blocking out the noise around you). And like most smart headphones currently on the market, the Bose 700 also has voice-assistant integration. Simply ask its built-in Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa to play the next track on your playlist or send a text to a friend for you.

Other notable features include advanced Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, ergonomic and comfortable design, as well as its touch-control design, that lets you adjust volume levels or skip songs by tapping the ear cuff.

Ringing in at $399, the Bose Noise Cancelling Wireless Bluetooth Headphones 700 happens to be the most expensive Bose headphone to date (it is $50 more than the previous version of the headphones). That being said, the device also happens to be the most advanced. Considering how many work calls you’ll be able to take sans distractions for you or your business partners, we think the extra $50 is worth every penny.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Productivity

This Paperless Note-Taking System Is a Dream for Entrepreneurs

Productivity

I Tried 6 Gmail Productivity Tips to Make My Time Spent on Email More Efficient

Productivity

10 Presidents Day Weekend Sales That Can Help Boost Your Productivity