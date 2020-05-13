recovery planning series

Free Webinar | June 2: Everything You Need to Know to Get Your Business Reopened Safely and Profitably

Join Bob Prosen as he discusses the most important things to communicate to customers and how to prioritize the safety of both customers and employees.
Image credit: andresr | Getty Images
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Several states have stay-at-home orders expiring this week, which means individual business owners must decide whether to reopen their doors now, or stay closed longer than their competitors will. For businesses in the midst of their reopening plans, Bob Prosen will discuss the most important things to communicate to customers and on social media, why businesses should consider interviewing their customers before, during, and after their reopening, as well as what how to prioritize the safety of both customers and employees.

Bob will also discuss: 

  • How do business owners decide which furloughed employees to bring back? Should compensation be adjusted?
  • Should all members of staff be required to have a negative COVID test before returning to work? How realistic is this?
  • How do businesses determine how much cash they need to reopen? 
  • Should companies create several versions of their budget based on different levels of sales scenarios?
  • How should businesses go about optimizing their inventory, especially for perishable and aged products?
  • What are the most important things to communicate to customers and on social media?
  • What are the safety guidelines companies should be following? Can you point out links to those recourses? 
  • Is interviewing your customers before, during, and after your reopening a good idea? Why?
  • Plus, with top talent more available than ever, is now a good time to onboard new employees?

