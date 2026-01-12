/ Business News

This Coffee Mogul Wanted $90 Million for His Mansion — He Got $66 Million Instead

Robert Stiller, co-founder of Green Mountain Coffee Roasters, barely broke even on his Palm Beach waterfront property.

By Jonathan Small | edited by Jessica Thomas | Jan 12, 2026

Even a coffee billionaire can feel the grind. Robert Stiller listed his Palm Beach mansion for $90 million in May but sold it this week for $66.14 million — barely more than what he paid three years ago.

Stiller co-founded Green Mountain Coffee Roasters, which eventually acquired Keurig. His 13,300-square-foot Colonial-style home has seven bedrooms, nine full bathrooms and sits on North Lake Way with a deepwater dock. Built in 2013, the property features high ceilings, a covered loggia, a pool with hot tub and flexible garage spaces currently used as a gym and staff quarters.

Stiller made headlines in April 2023 when he sold his oceanfront Palm Beach estate for $170 million, setting the record for the priciest home sale on the island. This time around, the deal was a bit more bitter.

