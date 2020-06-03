Free Webinar: Secrets of Building a Successful Consumer Brand That Customers Love

June 3, 2020 2 min read

Building a brand that customers love is a dream of almost every entrepreneur. Building a brand that is also a commercial success is the ultimate goal.

The team at hello products has done just that. Starting with hello, the first “naturally friendly” oral-care brand, founder Craig Dubitsky and his team at hello products built a powerful consumer brand that goes well beyond great product packaging and social media .

And we’re bringing his secrets directly to you. Join us for Secrets of Building a Successful Consumer Brand That Customers Love, a free webinar presented by NetSuite and Entrepreneur.

Tune into this insightful conversation with Dubitsky and Dynamic Communication author Jill Schiefelbein to learn about hello products’ story, get inside information on what it takes to build a brand that customers love, and maybe even see someone consume an entire tube of toothpaste. Kidding. (Not kidding?)

Attendees of this webinar will also learn:

Key ingredients to building a business around a product

Systems that you need to have in place to be able to make great decisions

How to take your product from an idea to one that’s on store shelves in every major retailer

And more

The Secrets of Building a Successful Consumer Brand That Customers Love webinar will take place live on Thursday July 9 at 12 p.m. EST | 9 a.m. PST.