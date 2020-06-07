Innovative Workout App Onyx Corrects Your Form and Counts Your Reps

June 7, 2020 2 min read

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Most gyms around the country remain closed to help prevent the spread of coronavirus, which means people have resorted to alternative means of staying in shape through quarantine. For some, that means getting out and running. For others, it means watching videos on YouTube. But doing the same thing over and over gets boring, fails to target different muscles, and you risk hitting that all-too-familiar plateau with your fitness.

If you're looking for a home workout routine that will help you reach peak fitness, check out Onyx.

Onyx was named a #3 Product of the Week on Product Hunt and has a remarkable 4.9-star rating on nearly 2,500 reviews on the App Store. The reason people love Onyx so much is because there's no cheating!

Onyx taps into the camera on your phone, using a 3D capture system to count your reps, correct your form, and track nearly any exercise. It gives audio feedback personalized to your performance in real-time. It's like having a personal trainer there with you, coaching you to work harder and reach higher. From counting your squats to timing your planks to measuring your pace, Onyx turns your smartphone camera into a relentless motivating force, helping you to get the best results and avoid injury.

Onyx keeps detailed stats for every exercise and tracks your improvement over time so you can really see results. Plus, you can turn on the leaderboard and compete with your friends on the app for extra motivation.

A lifetime subscription to Onyx Pro gets you unlimited access to all workouts, tracking for every exercise, personalized plans, and programs for every goal. That sort of attention from a gym would cost you thousands. Right now, you can get a lifetime subscription to Onyx for just $79.99.

Prices are subject to change.