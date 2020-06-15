Free Webinar | June 24: Nailing Your Competitive Advantage
Join us as we discuss different ways that founders can bring something new to the table and how to pivot existing ideas and concepts in the new normal.
Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox
Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
Got a great business idea? Join Rich Vogel, Founding Partner of venture firm Loeb.nyc, who'll discuss the importance of nailing your competitive advantage to build a successful new business. Rich will discuss different ways that founders can bring something new to the table, whatever the idea---and how to pivot existing ideas and concepts in the new normal.
During the webinar, Rich will cover:
- Assess your competition
- Establish your unique selling proposition
- Understand your competitive advantage
*Based on our best-selling book, Start Your Own Business, we have launched a new on-demand start-up course, providing you with a step-by-step guide to starting your own business. Whether you're ready or just thinking about it, get started for free.