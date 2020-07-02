Everything Coming to HBO and HBO Max in July

July 2, 2020 4 min read

This story originally appeared on PC Mag



Now that HBO Max has arrived, WarnerMedia is moving to merge and rebrand its three HBO streaming products in a bid to get everyone to subscribe to its new platform. (Which shouldn’t be too hard because all HBO GO and HBO Now users get access to it for no extra charge.) Read on for what’s coming to HBO Max in July. If you haven’t yet made the switch, we note below which and will be available on (the non-Max) HBO.

July 1

Absolute Power

The Adventures of Pinocchio

The Amazing Panda Adventure

American Graffiti (HBO)

American History X

Angels in the Outfield

Angus

August Rush

The Bachelor

Batman & Mr. Freeze: SubZero

Batman and Harley Quinn

Batman vs. Two-Face

The Batman vs. Dracula

Batman: Assault on Arkham

Batman: Return of the Caped Crusaders

Batman: Under the Red Hood

Batman: Year One

Beautiful Creatures

Beerfest

The Big Year (Extended Version) (HBO)

The Bishop's Wife

Blade 2

Blade

Blade: Trinity

Blazing Saddles

Blood Work

Born to Be Wild

The Boy Who Could Fly

Bridget Jones: The Edge Of Reason (HBO)

Catch Me If You Can

Clara's Heart

The Conjuring

Cop Out

Creepshow

Death Becomes Her (HBO)

The Departed

The Dirty Dozen

Dirty Harry

Doc Hollywood

Dolphin Tale

Dumb & Dumber

Dumb and Dumberer: When Harry Met Lloyd

Enemy of the State (HBO)

The English Patient (HBO)

The Enforcer

The Exorcist

Fantastic Four (HBO)

Flags of Our Fathers (HBO)

Flushed Away (HBO)

Four Christmases

Fred Claus

Free Willy 2: The Adventure Home

Free Willy 3: The Rescue

Free Willy

Free Willy: Escape from Pirate's Cove

Freedom Fighters: The Ray

The Gauntlet

Get Smart

Good Girls Get High

Green Lantern: Emerald Knights

Green Lantern: First Flight

The Green Pastures

Grumpier Old Men

Grumpy Old Men

A Guy Named Joe

Halwa, 2019 APAV Short (HBO)

Heartbreak Ridge

The Horn Blows at Midnight

Horrible Bosses (HBO)

In Secret (HBO)

In Time (HBO)

Inkheart

Innerspace (HBO)

Insomnia

J. Edgar

Jack Frost

Jane Eyre (HBO)

Jeepers Creepers 2 (HBO)

Jeepers Creepers (HBO)

JLA Adventures: Trapped in Time

John Q (HBO)

Journey to the Center of the Earth

Justice League vs. Teen Titans

Justice League: Crisis on Two Earths

Justice League: Doom

Justice League: Gods and Monsters

Justice League: The Flashpoint Paradox

Justice League: The New Frontier

Justice League: Throne of Atlantis

Justice League: War

Kill Bill: Volume 1

Kill Bill: Volume 2

Kiss of the Dragon (HBO)

Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider

The Last Emperor (HBO)

Last Knights (HBO)

The Last Samurai

Lego DC Comics Super Heroes: Justice League vs. Bizarro League

Lego DC Comics Super Heroes: The Flash

Lego DC Super Hero Girls: Super-Villain High

Lego Justice League: Cosmic Clash

Lego Justice League: Gotham City Breakout

The Letter (HBO)

Life Is Beautiful (HBO)

Little Big League

Little Manhattan (HBO)

Little Nicky

The Longest Yard

Loser Leaves Town (HBO)

Love Don't Cost a Thing

Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior

Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome

Magnolia (HBO)

Malibu's Most Wanted

Mars Attacks

Megamind

Message In A Bottle

Michael

Mickey Blue Eyes

Money Talks

Monkey Trouble

Moonwalk With Me, 2019 APAV Short (HBO)

Mr. Nanny

Munich (HBO)

Music and Lyrics

Nancy Drew

National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation

National Lampoon's European Vacation

National Lampoon's Loaded Weapon

National Lampoon's Vacation, 1983

Necessary Evil: The Super-Villains of DC Comics

New Looney Tunes

Now and Then

Orphan

Osmosis Jones

Pee-wee's Big Adventure

The Polar Express

Pop Star

Power

The Resurrection Of Gavin Stone (HBO)

Rich and Famous

The Right Stuff

Rumor Has It

Saving Private Ryan

Sesame Street Presents Follow That Bird

Showgirls (HBO)

Something to Talk About

Space Jam

Spies Like Us

Star Trek

Stay (HBO)

Sudden Impact

Suicide Squad: Hell to Pay

Superman II

Superman III

Superman IV: The Quest for Peace

Superman Returns

Superman: Brainiac Attacks

Superman: The Movie

Superman: Unbound

Sweet November

Take the Lead

Tenacious D in the Pick of Destiny

Tequila Sunrise

The Talented Mr. Ripley (HBO)

Thirteen Ghosts

Tightrope

Tom & Jerry: The Movie

The Towering Inferno (HBO)

Troy

True Crime

Twelve Monkeys (HBO)

Unforgiven

Vegas Vacation

Watchmen (movie)

What's Your Number? (HBO)

The Women

Wyatt Earp

Yogi Bear (movie)

Yours, Mine, and Ours

Zoetic, 2019 APAV Short (HBO)

Related: Everything Leaving Netflix in July

July 3

Los Futbolismos (aka The Footballest) (HBO)

July 4

Midway (HBO)

July 7

Blue Exorcist: Seasons 1 & 2

Your Lie in April: Season 1

91 Days: Season 1

July 9

Close Enough: Series Premiere

July 11

Sesame Street: Season 50 Finale (HBO)

Last Christmas: 2019(HBO)

July 13

Foodie Love: Series Premiere

July 14

Inuyasha: Season 1

Showbiz Kids: Documentary Premiere(HBO)

July 15

Smurfs: Season 1

July 16

House of Ho: Series Premiere

July 17

Abuelos (aka Grandpas)(HBO)

July 18

Harriet (HBO)

July 21

Bungo Stray: Seasons 1-3

Puella Magi Madoka Magica: Season 1

July 23

Tig N Seek: Series Premiere

July 24

Room 104: Season 4 Premiere(HBO)

La Gallina Turuleca (aka Turu, The Wacky Hen) (HBO)

July 25

Motherless Brooklyn (HBO)

July 28

Aldnoah.Zero: Season 1

Mob Psycho: Season 1

Stockton On My Mind: Documentary Premiere

July 30

The Dog House — UK Edition: Season 1

Frayed: Series Premiere

July 31

Los Lobos (HBO)