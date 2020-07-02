Everything Coming to HBO and HBO Max in July
Now that HBO Max has arrived, WarnerMedia is moving to merge and rebrand its three HBO streaming products in a bid to get everyone to subscribe to its new platform. (Which shouldn’t be too hard because all HBO GO and HBO Now users get access to it for no extra charge.) Read on for what’s coming to HBO Max in July. If you haven’t yet made the switch, we note below which movies and TV shows will be available on (the non-Max) HBO.
July 1
Absolute Power
The Adventures of Pinocchio
The Amazing Panda Adventure
American Graffiti (HBO)
American History X
Angels in the Outfield
Angus
August Rush
The Bachelor
Batman & Mr. Freeze: SubZero
Batman and Harley Quinn
Batman vs. Two-Face
The Batman vs. Dracula
Batman: Assault on Arkham
Batman: Return of the Caped Crusaders
Batman: Under the Red Hood
Batman: Year One
Beautiful Creatures
Beerfest
The Big Year (Extended Version) (HBO)
The Bishop's Wife
Blade 2
Blade
Blade: Trinity
Blazing Saddles
Blood Work
Born to Be Wild
The Boy Who Could Fly
Bridget Jones: The Edge Of Reason (HBO)
Catch Me If You Can
Clara's Heart
The Conjuring
Cop Out
Creepshow
Death Becomes Her (HBO)
The Departed
The Dirty Dozen
Dirty Harry
Doc Hollywood
Dolphin Tale
Dumb & Dumber
Dumb and Dumberer: When Harry Met Lloyd
Enemy of the State (HBO)
The English Patient (HBO)
The Enforcer
The Exorcist
Fantastic Four (HBO)
Flags of Our Fathers (HBO)
Flushed Away (HBO)
Four Christmases
Fred Claus
Free Willy 2: The Adventure Home
Free Willy 3: The Rescue
Free Willy
Free Willy: Escape from Pirate's Cove
Freedom Fighters: The Ray
The Gauntlet
Get Smart
Good Girls Get High
Green Lantern: Emerald Knights
Green Lantern: First Flight
The Green Pastures
Grumpier Old Men
Grumpy Old Men
A Guy Named Joe
Halwa, 2019 APAV Short (HBO)
Heartbreak Ridge
The Horn Blows at Midnight
Horrible Bosses (HBO)
In Secret (HBO)
In Time (HBO)
Inkheart
Innerspace (HBO)
Insomnia
J. Edgar
Jack Frost
Jane Eyre (HBO)
Jeepers Creepers 2 (HBO)
Jeepers Creepers (HBO)
JLA Adventures: Trapped in Time
John Q (HBO)
Journey to the Center of the Earth
Justice League vs. Teen Titans
Justice League: Crisis on Two Earths
Justice League: Doom
Justice League: Gods and Monsters
Justice League: The Flashpoint Paradox
Justice League: The New Frontier
Justice League: Throne of Atlantis
Justice League: War
Kill Bill: Volume 1
Kill Bill: Volume 2
Kiss of the Dragon (HBO)
Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life
Lara Croft: Tomb Raider
The Last Emperor (HBO)
Last Knights (HBO)
The Last Samurai
Lego DC Comics Super Heroes: Justice League vs. Bizarro League
Lego DC Comics Super Heroes: The Flash
Lego DC Super Hero Girls: Super-Villain High
Lego Justice League: Cosmic Clash
Lego Justice League: Gotham City Breakout
The Letter (HBO)
Life Is Beautiful (HBO)
Little Big League
Little Manhattan (HBO)
Little Nicky
The Longest Yard
Loser Leaves Town (HBO)
Love Don't Cost a Thing
Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior
Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome
Magnolia (HBO)
Malibu's Most Wanted
Mars Attacks
Megamind
Message In A Bottle
Michael
Mickey Blue Eyes
Money Talks
Monkey Trouble
Moonwalk With Me, 2019 APAV Short (HBO)
Mr. Nanny
Munich (HBO)
Music and Lyrics
Nancy Drew
National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
National Lampoon's European Vacation
National Lampoon's Loaded Weapon
National Lampoon's Vacation, 1983
Necessary Evil: The Super-Villains of DC Comics
New Looney Tunes
Now and Then
Orphan
Osmosis Jones
Pee-wee's Big Adventure
The Polar Express
Pop Star
Power
The Resurrection Of Gavin Stone (HBO)
Rich and Famous
The Right Stuff
Rumor Has It
Saving Private Ryan
Sesame Street Presents Follow That Bird
Showgirls (HBO)
Something to Talk About
Space Jam
Spies Like Us
Star Trek
Stay (HBO)
Sudden Impact
Suicide Squad: Hell to Pay
Superman II
Superman III
Superman IV: The Quest for Peace
Superman Returns
Superman: Brainiac Attacks
Superman: The Movie
Superman: Unbound
Sweet November
Take the Lead
Tenacious D in the Pick of Destiny
Tequila Sunrise
The Talented Mr. Ripley (HBO)
Thirteen Ghosts
Tightrope
Tom & Jerry: The Movie
The Towering Inferno (HBO)
Troy
True Crime
Twelve Monkeys (HBO)
Unforgiven
Vegas Vacation
Watchmen (movie)
What's Your Number? (HBO)
The Women
Wyatt Earp
Yogi Bear (movie)
Yours, Mine, and Ours
Zoetic, 2019 APAV Short (HBO)
July 3
Los Futbolismos (aka The Footballest) (HBO)
July 4
Midway (HBO)
July 7
Blue Exorcist: Seasons 1 & 2
Your Lie in April: Season 1
91 Days: Season 1
July 9
Close Enough: Series Premiere
July 11
Sesame Street: Season 50 Finale (HBO)
Last Christmas: 2019(HBO)
July 13
Foodie Love: Series Premiere
July 14
Inuyasha: Season 1
Showbiz Kids: Documentary Premiere(HBO)
July 15
Smurfs: Season 1
July 16
House of Ho: Series Premiere
July 17
Abuelos (aka Grandpas)(HBO)
July 18
Harriet (HBO)
July 21
Bungo Stray: Seasons 1-3
Puella Magi Madoka Magica: Season 1
July 23
Tig N Seek: Series Premiere
July 24
Room 104: Season 4 Premiere(HBO)
La Gallina Turuleca (aka Turu, The Wacky Hen) (HBO)
July 25
Motherless Brooklyn (HBO)
July 28
Aldnoah.Zero: Season 1
Mob Psycho: Season 1
Stockton On My Mind: Documentary Premiere
July 30
The Dog House — UK Edition: Season 1
Frayed: Series Premiere
July 31
Los Lobos (HBO)