Coronavirus

The United States could have a vaccine against COVID-19 by the end of the year

The Pfizer CEO said he is "pretty sure" that the vaccine the company is developing in partnership with BioNTech SE is safe and that it could be available to Americans before 2021.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
The United States could have a vaccine against COVID-19 by the end of the year
Image credit: Depositphotos.com

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
2 min read

The United States is likely to have a COVID-19 vaccine available to the public before the end of the year and the company is prepared for that scenario, said Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla.

Bourla noted on CBS's “Face the Nation” Sunday that he is “pretty sure” that the vaccine the company is developing in partnership with BioNTech SE is safe and that it could be available to Americans before 2021, depending on Regulatory approval from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

"I can't say what the FDA will do," Bourla said. "But I think that is a likely scenario and we are preparing for it," Bloomberg reported.

Depositphotos.com

These statements differ from other less enthusiastic expectations shared by health authorities. New York-based Pfizer and Germany's BioNTech are seen as leaders in the race to develop a coronavirus vaccine, along with Moderna and AstraZeneca Plc. Bourla said there is a 60% chance that Pfizer and its partner will know the efficacy of their still experimental vaccine by the end of October.

“Of course that doesn't mean it works; It means we will know if it works, ”Bourla said. The date the clinical trial results are ready will depend on enough people in the study getting COVID-19 to do the math. But positive results could clear the way for approval, he said.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Coronavirus

People Who Get Coronavirus Develop Long-Term Immunity Via T Cells: Study

Coronavirus

How the Coronavirus Has Changed the Future of Work

Coronavirus

15 Work Apps That Can Help You Run Your Company Better