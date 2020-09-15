The United States could have a vaccine against COVID-19 by the end of the year

September 15, 2020 2 min read

The United States is likely to have a COVID-19 vaccine available to the public before the end of the year and the company is prepared for that scenario, said Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla.

Bourla noted on CBS's “Face the Nation” Sunday that he is “pretty sure” that the vaccine the company is developing in partnership with BioNTech SE is safe and that it could be available to Americans before 2021, depending on Regulatory approval from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

"I can't say what the FDA will do," Bourla said. "But I think that is a likely scenario and we are preparing for it," Bloomberg reported.

These statements differ from other less enthusiastic expectations shared by health authorities. New York-based Pfizer and Germany's BioNTech are seen as leaders in the race to develop a coronavirus vaccine, along with Moderna and AstraZeneca Plc. Bourla said there is a 60% chance that Pfizer and its partner will know the efficacy of their still experimental vaccine by the end of October.

“Of course that doesn't mean it works; It means we will know if it works, ”Bourla said. The date the clinical trial results are ready will depend on enough people in the study getting COVID-19 to do the math. But positive results could clear the way for approval, he said.