Project Management

Learn Today's Top IT Project Management Skills for Just $30

Improve your team's and company's efficiency.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Learn Today's Top IT Project Management Skills for Just $30
Image credit: olia danilevich

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Leadership Network VIP
home
2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

The economy is lagging and small businesses are having a hard time navigating their way through the COVID-19 pandemic. Now is the time to be leaner and more efficient, which is why companies of all sizes need people with project management skills on staff. Whether you're looking to improve your abilities as an entrepreneur or you want to raise your potential at your current company, The Complete Project Management eBook & Video Course Bundle can teach you valuable skills to help you get ahead.

This bundle includes seven complete ebooks and eight hours of video training to give you a comprehensive breakdown of several project management methodologies. Geared primarily towards IT project management, you'll learn how to use the popular bug tracking and project management software Jira. You'll understand how to use Jira to run projects, customize fields, perform more effective data collection, improve workflows and business processes, and much more. There's even a course dedicated solely to Jira recipes, teaching you how to use a bevy of popular plugins and customizations for the platform. 

You'll also get a crash course in Redis, the most popular in-memory key-value data store. With Redis, you can easily cache projects and data so you can manage mounds of it easily. You'll also learn Redmine, an online project management tool that offers complete flexibility to manage your team, organization, infrastructure, and the program itself.

With all of these tools, you'll have the skills you need to run effective, efficient projects on time and under-budget, regardless of your industry. Right now, you can get The Complete Project Management eBook & Video Course Bundle for just $29.99.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now for your Start Your Own Business course.
We created the SYOB course to help you get started on your entrepreneurial journey. You can now sign up for just $99, plus receive a 7-day free trial. Just use promo code SYOB99 to claim your offer.
Start My 7-Day Free Trial
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Entrepreneur Store scours the web for the newest software, gadgets & web services. Explore our giveaways, bundles, "Pay What You Want" deals & more.
Shop Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Project Management

You Can Get a Comprehensive Project Management Education for Just $50

Project Management

Why 'Scrum' Project Management Is Worth Learning, and Where to Start

Project Management

These Project Management Courses May Be the Career Boost You Need