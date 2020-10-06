Turn Today's Top Social Media Platforms into Business Marketing Channels

October 6, 2020 2 min read

More business is done online today than ever before. The internet is crawling with potential customers, giving entrepreneurs more opportunities than ever to grow their businesses online. Of course, you need to know what you're doing. In The Digital Marketing Career Advancement Bundle, you'll learn some of today's most important digital marketing tools and techniques.

Across eight complete courses, you'll learn how to utilize some of today's top platforms to reach new audiences, engage with existing ones, and turn page visitors into buyers. There are courses dedicated to Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, YouTube, and more, showing you how to use each site's existing advertising infrastructure to create a powerful social media marketing strategy. Through hands-on instruction, you'll understand how every social network can be leveraged for business use.

You'll master concepts like branding, public affairs, marketing communications, and community engagement through each social media platform guide. Plus, you'll learn the basics of online reputation management, understanding how to grow your personal brand as well as your business brand. You'll discover how to leverage multiple digital channels to build networks, increase credibility, and reach all of your goals.

Finally, there's a lecture series on search engine optimization (SEO). SEO is one of the most effective, budget-friendly marketing channels and is absolutely vital for any web-based business. You'll understand on-page SEO concepts, the importance of keyword research, link-building, SEO metrics, and much more.

By the end of these eight courses, you'll have the digital marketing skills you need to grow your business online. Right now, you can get The Digital Marketing Career Advancement Bundle for just $39.