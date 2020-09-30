Watch out! If you have these applications, the 'Joker' malware is stealing your data
- The problems were reported to Google by the Zscaler team, cybersecurity experts.
Watch out! 17 new applications have been withdrawn from the Play Store due to " Joker ", the malware that attacks Android apps and forces Google to strengthen the security of its store. It hurts users through text messages and WAP payments.
The problems were reported to Google by the Zscaler team, cybersecurity experts. "This spyware is designed to steal SMS messages, contact lists, and device information, as well as silently registering the victim for premium wireless application protocol (WAP) services," the experts explain.
The 17 affected applications are:
All Good PDF Scanner
Mint Leaf Message-Your Private Message
Unique Keyboard - Fancy Fonts & Free Emoticons
Tangram App Lock
Direct Messenger
Private SMS
One Sentence Translator - Multifunctional Translator
Style Photo Collage
Meticulous Scanner
Desire Translate
Talent Photo Editor - Blur focus
Care Message
Part Message
Paper Doc Scanner
Blue Scanner
Hummingbird PDF Converter - Photo to PDF
Specialists recommend uninstalling these applications, as well as paying attention to the list of permissions in the apps you install on your Android devices, especially those related to SMS, call logs and contacts.
"Reading the comment or reviews on the application page also helps identify compromised applications," they explain.