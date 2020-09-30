Cybersecurity

Watch out! If you have these applications, the 'Joker' malware is stealing your data

The problems were reported to Google by the Zscaler team, cybersecurity experts.
Image credit: Christian Wiediger vía Unsplash

2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.
Watch out! 17 new applications have been withdrawn from the Play Store due to " Joker ", the malware that attacks Android apps and forces Google to strengthen the security of its store. It hurts users through text messages and WAP payments.

The problems were reported to Google by the Zscaler team, cybersecurity experts. "This spyware is designed to steal SMS messages, contact lists, and device information, as well as silently registering the victim for premium wireless application protocol (WAP) services," the experts explain.

The 17 affected applications are:

  1. All Good PDF Scanner

  2. Mint Leaf Message-Your Private Message

  3. Unique Keyboard - Fancy Fonts & Free Emoticons

  4. Tangram App Lock

  5. Direct Messenger

  6. Private SMS

  7. One Sentence Translator - Multifunctional Translator

  8. Style Photo Collage

  9. Meticulous Scanner

  10. Desire Translate

  11. Talent Photo Editor - Blur focus

  12. Care Message

  13. Part Message

  14. Paper Doc Scanner

  15. Blue Scanner

  16. Hummingbird PDF Converter - Photo to PDF

Specialists recommend uninstalling these applications, as well as paying attention to the list of permissions in the apps you install on your Android devices, especially those related to SMS, call logs and contacts.

"Reading the comment or reviews on the application page also helps identify compromised applications," they explain.

