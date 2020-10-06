John McAfee

John McAfee Arrested in Spain on Charges of Tax Evasion

The billionaire was wanted in the US for cryptocurrency fraud and tax evasion.
Image credit: John McAfee vía Twitter

Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

British-American billionaire John McAfee was arrested in Spain and is awaiting extradition to the United States where he is accused of tax evasion.

According to the EFE Agency , the founding programmer of the famous cybersecurity brand was arrested in Barcelona on October 3 at El Prat airport when he was preparing to take a flight to Turkey.

McAfee was on an Interpol database because he was wanted in the United States for tax evasion and crypto fraud. After testifying before a court of the Spanish National Court, the billionaire was placed in preventive detention in a Barcelona jail.

This Monday, October 5, the United States Department of Justice reported that McAfee enriched himself with consulting work and the sale of the rights to his life for a documentary. On the other hand, he is also accused of promoting investments in cryptocurrencies without disclosing the payments he received to promote those currencies.

McAfee is also accused of tax evasion and intentional failure to file tax returns from 2014 to 2018 and, according to the authorities of the American Union, the billionaire would have tried to hide assets, including real estate, a vehicle and a yacht, in the name of other people, not to pay their tax obligations.

If convicted, McAfee could spend up to five years in jail for tax evasion plus an extra year for each count of missing tax returns.

