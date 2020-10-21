5 keys to eating during the home office

October 21, 2020 4 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

By: Paulina Moreno, Wellness Coach and founder of @benefitlabmx

Food plays a key role in strengthening the immune system, reducing stress, increasing concentration, feeling more productive, giving us energy and of course keeping us healthier. So today I share 5 nutrition keys that you should consider in your telework days:

1. Make sure you drink water. The brain needs to stay hydrated to fulfill its basic functions. Dehydration can cause fatigue, bad mood, and trouble concentrating.

I assure you that from the first week of creating the habit of drinking water, you will notice better digestion, you will feel more focused, with fewer cravings and with a better mood.

2. Eliminate the consumption of refined sugar and processed foods. Consuming refined sugar and ultra-processed foods increase stress, reduce your energy level, suppress your immune system, and produce alterations in your mood.

Although the sugar found in fruit or other natural sources can give the body a little boost (because it is accompanied by fiber and vitamins), processed sugar releases glucose into the blood quickly, giving a few minutes of great alertness, followed by a devastating effect on energy in which glucose drops rapidly, causing drowsiness, lack of focus, easily distracted, and cravings for more sweet foods.

3. Ideal dish. To ensure that your body is receiving all the nutrients it needs, use the ideal nutrition plate as a reference: 50% fruits and vegetables, 25% healthy proteins (of vegetable or animal origin), 25% whole grains (brown rice, wheat whole, wild rice, quinoa, amaranth, etc.) and a serving of healthy fat (avocado, olive oil, walnuts, etc.).

If you stay hungry, repeat a portion of vegetables not carbohydrates.

Image: Brooke Lark via Unsplash

4. Cravings and snacks. Often at home with the refrigerator and the pantry so close, the trips to the kitchen can multiply, most of the time it is not even from hunger, but we end up eating.

The biggest excuse for eating badly is "it's the only thing that was there and I was dying of hunger", that's why I recommend changing the environment. The easy way to eat healthy is by having healthy options around you. On the weekend, prepare healthy snacks that you can have on hand at times of craving and avoid resorting to processed snacks that lack essential nutrients and are full of poor quality calories.

5. Avoid eating in front of a screen. When you eat while you are distracted (watching TV, working in front of your laptop or watching social networks on your cell phone) you are much more likely to overeat.

Sitting down to eat away from your work area will help clear your brain and have a much more productive afternoon.

I suggest you complement these eating tips with: