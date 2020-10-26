How to Turn Your Small List Into a Big Launch

October 26, 2020 3 min read

It’s weird, and I’m not sure why our brain does this. We see someone else’s success and think, “I can’t do that because I haven’t started yet.” I mean, logically, this makes no sense. Everyone has a moment when they “start.”

The good news is, when it comes to your course launch, it truly doesn’t matter how small your list is right now. We’ve had students go from zero people on their list to a six-figure launch in less than a year using a key strategy that is waiting for your business right now.

Start with a summit launch

You’ve probably seen these in your newsfeed before. A bunch of speakers coming together for one online event. But perhaps you didn’t realize that online summits are an ideal way to launch your online business. Why? Because you are able to grow your list and make online sales without having to spend money on ads or having a course yet.



Online summits are so powerful because you leverage the influence, authority and lists of others to serve your market and grow your own list. Simply make a list of the individuals you know who serve the same market as you but are not direct competitors to join you in an online event. And if you haven’t done this before, you will be surprised by how many of them will say yes. Being in your summit gives them a chance to be exposed to a larger audience, just like you are.

Your speakers will help grow your own list with warm referrals

Provide these influencers with sample emails and social media posts, making it easy for them to promote your event. My company is holding an upcoming Launch Secrets Livecast, providing each speaker with an individual post and a group post they can share with their following.

Your sales will come from selling the summit recordings on the thank you page of your summit registration and during your event. To increase the value of your recordings package, you can add in bonuses from the speakers that gives them another chance to get exposure and another reason for your attendees to purchase.

During your summit, you can also use the platform to garner one-on-one clients by offering a bonus strategy session with each recording purchase. During these strategy calls, get to know the needs of your prospects, what they would consider a win and if they are a good match for the services you offer. This is also a powerful way to uncover exactly what content you should have in your course to meet the needs of your niche.

The secret to getting the most out of your new list is not letting the list run cold

Plan ahead of to stay in touch with your summit list, offering valuable content at least once a week until you are ready to officially launch your own course. This way, when you do launch, you have a list of right-fit customers who already know, like and trust you and are eager to engage in your offering.

So when do you start growing your list and launching if you don’t have a list and don’t have a course? You start right now.