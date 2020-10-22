Crisis Management

Free Webinar | Nov. 23: Adapting to the Unexpected – Preparing your Business and Pivoting in Real-Time

Spartan Race founder Joe De Sena discusses what it takes to pivot in real-time and make fast decisions that can mean the difference between standing strong or shutting down.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Free Webinar | Nov. 23: Adapting to the Unexpected – Preparing your Business and Pivoting in Real-Time
Image credit: Courtesy of Spartan Race

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

When the pandemic hit and the world went into lockdown, businesses had to act fast and pivot to keep the lights on. 

Innovations like contactless deliveries helped e-commerce and the restaurant industry continue to operate and even thrive, but what do you do if your business relies on thousands of people gathering together to run, climb and push their bodies to their physical limits within inches of one another?

That’s the situation that Joe De Sena and his company Spartan Race faced and continues to face during these unprecedented times. But rather than call it quits in the face of a seemingly impossible situation, Joe and his team went to work to find solutions to keep customers engaged, revenue coming in and the company alive.

In this lively, no-holds-barred discussion with the fearless CEO, learn what it takes to pivot in real-time and make fast decisions that can mean the difference between standing strong or shutting down.

Key Takeaways:

  • Critical cash-saving strategies
  • Being productive during forced downtime  
  • Keeping your staff motivated and engaged
  • Expanding your digital offering
  • E-commerce strategies
  • Finding new revenue streams

Register Now

Joe De Sena is the founder and CEO of Spartan Race, Inc. De Sena has been an entrepreneur since his pre-teens. From selling fireworks at age 8, to starting a t-shirt business in high school, to building a multimillion-dollar pool business in college, to creating a Wall Street trading firm, De Sena is a living definition of "entrepreneur." De Sena is the New York Times bestselling author of SPARTAN UP! A Take-No-Prisoners Guide to Overcoming Obstacles and Achieving Peak Performance in Life and SPARTAN FIT! 30 Days. Transform Your Mind. Transform Your Body. Commit to Grit.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Napoleon Hill's Success Masters

Napoleon Hill's Success Masters

Buy From
Elephants Before Unicorns

Elephants Before Unicorns

Buy From
Stress-Less Leadership

Stress-Less Leadership

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Crisis Management

How This Problem-Solving CEO Is Keeping Her Restaurants' Doors Open

Crisis Management

How Covid-19 Changed Digital Purchasing Trends, Overall Buying Power, and Put Capitalism Under a Microscope

Crisis Management

These Are the Core Elements Needed to Successfully Pivot Your Business