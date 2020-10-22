Free Webinar | Nov. 23: Adapting to the Unexpected – Preparing your Business and Pivoting in Real-Time

October 22, 2020 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

When the pandemic hit and the world went into lockdown, businesses had to act fast and pivot to keep the lights on.

Innovations like contactless deliveries helped e-commerce and the restaurant industry continue to operate and even thrive, but what do you do if your business relies on thousands of people gathering together to run, climb and push their bodies to their physical limits within inches of one another?

That’s the situation that Joe De Sena and his company Spartan Race faced and continues to face during these unprecedented times. But rather than call it quits in the face of a seemingly impossible situation, Joe and his team went to work to find solutions to keep customers engaged, revenue coming in and the company alive.

In this lively, no-holds-barred discussion with the fearless CEO, learn what it takes to pivot in real-time and make fast decisions that can mean the difference between standing strong or shutting down.

Key Takeaways:

Critical cash-saving strategies

Being productive during forced downtime

Keeping your staff motivated and engaged

Expanding your digital offering

E-commerce strategies

Finding new revenue streams

Joe De Sena is the founder and CEO of Spartan Race, Inc. De Sena has been an entrepreneur since his pre-teens. From selling fireworks at age 8, to starting a t-shirt business in high school, to building a multimillion-dollar pool business in college, to creating a Wall Street trading firm, De Sena is a living definition of "entrepreneur." De Sena is the New York Times bestselling author of SPARTAN UP! A Take-No-Prisoners Guide to Overcoming Obstacles and Achieving Peak Performance in Life and SPARTAN FIT! 30 Days. Transform Your Mind. Transform Your Body. Commit to Grit.