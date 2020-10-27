Audiobooks

3 Spanish audiobooks to sell as an expert

It is necessary not to put aside continuing to learn to acquire the best sales techniques that allow you to achieve your objectives.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
3 Spanish audiobooks to sell as an expert
Image credit: Depositphotos.com

Free Book Preview Ultimate Guide to Social Media Marketing

This book takes readers through a 360-degree perspective of social media marketing in businesses.
home
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Sales for many people can be a real challenge and although this action is vital for a company to remain and prosper, few businesses achieve the sales objectives they want and more in this time of pandemic .

According to the Salesforce “State of Sales” Annual Global Report , sales professionals spend only 34% of their time selling and most of the time is spent on administrative tasks that keep them away from consumers.

For these reasons, it is necessary not to put aside continuing to learn to acquire the best sales techniques that allow you to achieve the objectives you have and in case you think that you do not have time to update yourself, here we recommend three audiobooks that every seller should know and that in your transfer time or during a few free minutes you can listen :

1. Ninja Salesman , by Josué Gadea

Image: Beek

With this audiobook you will learn to sell your services and check that you do not have to copy the competition to achieve your goals, in addition to discovering what you have to do to differentiate yourself from the competition, as well as the four steps you must put into practice to get customers day by day and sell everything you propose.

2. Sell to mind, not people , by Jurguen Klaric

Image: Beek

Learn in a practical and entertaining way how to sell more by talking less. Human beings do not know why they buy what they buy, so through neuro-sales you will learn how to make them choose your product or service easily.

3. Sales Success by Bryan Tracy

Image: Beek

It is a practical guide that helps you take your sales to another level through 21 techniques proven by the successful businessman and sales instructor Bryan Tracy, in this audiobook you can understand the three keys to persuasion; overcome top six customer objections or use the power of suggestion to make a sale.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now for your Start Your Own Business course.
We created the SYOB course to help you get started on your entrepreneurial journey. You can now sign up for just $99, plus receive a 7-day free trial. Just use promo code SYOB99 to claim your offer.
Start My 7-Day Free Trial
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
No B.S. Direct Marketing

No B.S. Direct Marketing

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Personal Improvement

8 Ways Very Busy People Find the Time to Be Very Well Read People

Productivity

5 Productivity Truth Bombs From Millennial Powerhouses

Time Management

5 Ways to Make the Most of a Long Commute