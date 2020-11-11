WhatsApp Business launches a purchase button so you can sell more on Good End

November 11, 2020 2 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

WhatsApp launches more tools so that the owners of small and medium-sized companies ( SMEs ) can take advantage of the end of the year sales season that in Mexico started this week with the Good End .

Why is it a useful tool for your business? Today more than 175 million people send messages to a WhatsApp Business account every day, and more than 2 million people see a company's catalog each month in Mexico. In fact, according to a recent study, 73% of adults in Mexico said they are more willing to make a purchase from a business with which they can contact via message than one with which they cannot communicate that way.

To help your customer's shopping experience be better, especially during these two weeks of promotions and discounts, WhatsApp has implemented a new purchase button within the application to make it easier for users to discover a company's catalog and know the products and services it offers.





Image: WhatsApp Mexico

Before, you had to click on the company profile to find out if that business had a catalog. Now when you see the buy button (identified as a storefront icon) you will immediately know that the company has a catalog so you can search for a product and start a conversation about the item with a single tap.

This buy button is now available worldwide and will replace the voice call button. To find the voice call button, you simply need to click the call button to select a voice or video call.