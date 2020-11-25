Mergers

McCormick acquires Cholula sauce brand for 800 million dollars

Hot sauce is an attractive and high-growth category for McCormick who will be able to expand his offering in the market.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
McCormick acquires Cholula sauce brand for 800 million dollars
Image credit: Depositphotos.com

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

McCormick has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire 100% of the Cholula sauce company for $ 800 million without cash or debt, the company said in a statement.

The transaction is expected to be completed by the end of the year and will be financed with a combination of available cash and commercial paper. At closing, the company will incur certain transaction costs that will affect earnings per share.

"The Cholula acquisition accelerates McCormick's growth opportunities within our condiments platform and expands our portfolio in the hot sauce category with the addition of the Cholula brand," added Lawrence E. Kurzius, president and CEO, in the document. by McCormick.


Depositphotos.com

Hot sauce is an attractive, high-growth category and Cholula is outpacing the growth of the category. Cholula's annual net sales are approximately $ 96 million and are expected to grow in the mid to high single digits in a normalized environment beyond the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cholula's portfolio of six distinctive flavors is made in Mexico with high-quality ingredients and is based on a 100-year-old recipe comprised of a unique blend of fresh peppers and regional spices.

McCormick plans to retain the Cholula brand in the retail and foodservice channels.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Amplify your business knowledge and reach your full entrepreneurial potential with Entrepreneur Insider’s exclusive benefits. For just $5 per month, get access to premium content, webinars, an ad-free experience, and more! Plus, enjoy a FREE 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription.
Become A Member >>
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Mergers

Daily Fantasy Sports Firms FanDuel, DraftKings in Merger Talks

Mergers

Net-A-Porter's Founder and Executive Chairman Abruptly Resigns

Mergers

Activist Investor Urges Staples to Merge With Office Depot