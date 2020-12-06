Travels

This airline will charge extra for carrying hand luggage and putting it in the lockers of the plane

The measure proposes that travelers pay to use the compartments that are above the seats, which are usually free to use.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
This airline will charge extra for carrying hand luggage and putting it in the lockers of the plane
Image credit: Unsplash.com

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Staff
4 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Virtually all airlines allow you to carry a suitcase of certain measurements and weight as hand luggage at no extra cost. Now, the British low-cost line EasyJet has changed its policies and will charge a higher rate to passengers who want to use the compartments located above the seats.

The airline announced that the measure will take effect as of February 10. From that date, travelers who do not want to pay for a more expensive ticket will be limited to carrying only one small carry-on bag under their seat. The company said the change would help improve flight punctuality, BBC News reported.

EasyJet's new luggage policy raised controversy on social media. Some customers approve of the change, saying it would "free up storage space," but many more were critical.

“A terrible move by EasyJet. Like Ryanair, [they are] monetizing every opportunity in a race to the bottom. There will be other low-cost airlines that will not follow suit, ”wrote one Twitter user.

An Internet user reported that the conditions of his flight changed, although he bought it before the measure was announced. "I imagine there is a small letter in the terms that allows you to do it, but it is not right, right?", He shared in a tweet affected.

This is how the change affects EasyJet passengers

Currently, all customers can fly with a carry-on bag up to 56 x 45 x 25 cm , allowing them to store small wheeled bags in the top lockers.

Under the new rules, carrying a suitcase of that size as carry-on will cost extra. Prices range from 7.99 pounds (almost 215 Mexican pesos) more expensive than a standard fare, up to 29.99 pounds (about 800 pesos) on longer flights.

Those who purchase a more expensive Flexi fare or are members of the airline's frequent flyer program will be able to bring one small and one large piece of carry-on luggage, subject to space on board.

EasyJet customers with an existing reservation for travel on or after February 10 who do not wish to pay more will be able to check in a larger piece of carry-on baggage in the aircraft hold at no charge.

Airlines have been hit hard by travel restrictions during the coronavirus crisis and are looking for ways to cut costs. In November, EasyJet reported losses of 1.27 billion pounds (almost 34 billion pesos) from January to September 2020, as revenues fell by less than half. It is the first time the airline has recorded annual losses in its 25-year history.

EasyJet expects to fly at just 20% of its normal capacity next year. A spokesperson said the change in baggage policies had been under consideration since before the pandemic.

See also: WhatsApp will start showing notices and ads; whoever is not in favor can eliminate it

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Amplify your business knowledge and reach your full entrepreneurial potential with Entrepreneur Insider’s exclusive benefits. For just $5 per month, get access to premium content, webinars, an ad-free experience, and more! Plus, enjoy a FREE 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription.
Become A Member >>
Entrepreneur Store scours the web for the newest software, gadgets & web services. Explore our giveaways, bundles, "Pay What You Want" deals & more.
Shop Now

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Travels

Rappi ventures into the travel segment: Now you can book flights and hotels

Coronavirus

Lufthansa Will No Longer Provide Free Snacks to Economy Class Passengers

Entrepreneurs

The One Thing Instacart's Now-Billionaire CEO Changed After 20 Failed Startup Ideas