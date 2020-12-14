WhatsApp

WhatsApp Will Be Incompatible With These iPhones and Androids Starting in 2021

Very soon the most popular messaging app will stop working on several smartphones, check what they are and take your precautions.
Image credit: Depositphotos.com

Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

WhatsApp will stop working on some Android and iPhone smartphones, due to updates to both operating systems and applications to keep up to date. That is why we tell you which devices will be incompatible with the messaging app from 2021.

 

These iPhones run out of WhatsApp

For starters, all iPhones that do not have at least iOS 9 will be left without the app. That is, all iPhone 4 and earlier models. Models 4S, 5, 5S, 5C, 6 and 6S will need to update their operating system to iOS 9 or later to continue using WhatsApp.

In the case of the 6S, 6S Plus and the first generation iPhone SE, they are the last to support the latest version of the system, iOS 14.

 

 

The messaging app will not run on these Android either

WhatsApp will stop working (at least correctly) on smartphones that have a version prior to Android 4.0.3. Cell phone models like HTC Desire, LG Optimus Black, Motorola Droid Razr or even the Samsung Galaxy S2 will no longer be able to have WhatsApp.

 

How can I continue to have WhatsApp on these devices?

Some teams will be able to continue using the application because their operating systems received a patch with an update. However, if it was not your case and you want to continue using WhatsApp, the solution will be to get a new smartphone.

To find out what version of operating system your computer has ...

Android: In the main menu of the phone select Settings or Settings, then choose About System or About Device and there you will see the information.

iPhone: Access Settings, General option and select Information, there you will find information about the software version you have installed on your device.

See also: Will TikTok ever really be banned in the US?

 

