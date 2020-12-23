Xbox Series S breaks all-time record for lowest price

December 23, 2020 2 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Last year Microsoft unveiled the Xbox Series X and a few months ago its new Xbox Series S console was made official, which can be found in Amazon Mexico with a lower cost to date of only 6,799 Mexican pesos.

This console came to light the same day as Xbox Series X and Microsoft has said many times that despite being a "discounted version" it has what is required to be considered a new one. Although, it should be noted that it is not possible to reproduce content in native 4K, but you can scale it and in the same way there is the solid state drive, ray tracing and the ability to reach up to 120 frames per second.

The difference of this new version is that it lacks the disc reader, so it is preferred for those who purchase games in digital format and obviously for those who have a subscription to Xbox Game Pass. Regarding memory, it has only 512 GB of storage and so far it is the smallest console that the company has designed.

Good news in case you want to buy it, since Amazon Mexico has put the console at the lowest price since it was launched. From an official price of $ 8,499 to $ 6,799. In addition to this discount, the store offers the REGALOS2020 coupon that provides an additional 10% discount to cardholders of HSBC, Citibanamex and Banorte banks, who pay in cash.