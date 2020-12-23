Xbox

Xbox Series S breaks all-time record for lowest price

The new generation console will cost 6,799 pesos in Amazon Mexico.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Xbox Series S breaks all-time record for lowest price
Image credit: Xbox Series S

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

Last year Microsoft unveiled the Xbox Series X and a few months ago its new Xbox Series S console was made official, which can be found in Amazon Mexico with a lower cost to date of only 6,799 Mexican pesos.

This console came to light the same day as Xbox Series X and Microsoft has said many times that despite being a "discounted version" it has what is required to be considered a new one. Although, it should be noted that it is not possible to reproduce content in native 4K, but you can scale it and in the same way there is the solid state drive, ray tracing and the ability to reach up to 120 frames per second.

The difference of this new version is that it lacks the disc reader, so it is preferred for those who purchase games in digital format and obviously for those who have a subscription to Xbox Game Pass. Regarding memory, it has only 512 GB of storage and so far it is the smallest console that the company has designed.

Good news in case you want to buy it, since Amazon Mexico has put the console at the lowest price since it was launched. From an official price of $ 8,499 to $ 6,799. In addition to this discount, the store offers the REGALOS2020 coupon that provides an additional 10% discount to cardholders of HSBC, Citibanamex and Banorte banks, who pay in cash.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Amplify your business knowledge and reach your full entrepreneurial potential with Entrepreneur Insider’s exclusive benefits. For just $5 per month, get access to premium content, webinars, an ad-free experience, and more! Plus, enjoy a FREE 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription.
Become A Member >>
Entrepreneur Store scours the web for the newest software, gadgets & web services. Explore our giveaways, bundles, "Pay What You Want" deals & more.
Shop Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Microsoft

Xbox Series X Launches Nov. 10 for $499, Pre-Orders Open Sept. 22

The Boring Company

Xbox Controller Support Added to Elon Musk's Boring Company Machines

Start Up Your Day

Microsoft Is Reportedly Releasing an Xbox TV Next Month -- Start Up Your Day Roundup