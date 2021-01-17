These Baby Yoda tamales will fill the hole left by Grogu's thread

January 17, 2021 3 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

If last Three Kings Day, when you cut your piece of thread, you got the Grogu doll, you can continue the tradition by inviting some Baby Yoda tamales on February 2, Candlemas Day.

Following the success of its rosca inspired by the Star Wars character, Kraneo Food restaurant now offers "baby tamales ." It is the traditional Mexican snack, made from corn dough, but with a galactic touch.

If you feel like it, you should place your order quickly, since they will only deliver 40 packages of Baby Yoda tamales . You can choose the 'combo' of 6 tamales and a special edition mug for 200 Mexican pesos. Or, the one with 12 tamales and 2 special cups for 360 pesos.

In an image shared by the restaurant, the tamales are seen to be bright green. However, its flavor is of cheese with slices, chicken in green or sweet sauce.

A fundamental part of the charm of these themed dishes is home delivery . The visionary boys of Kraneo Foods arrive at each place characterized as Din Djarin carrying Grogu, better known as 'Baby Yoda' . Thus, the product is only a pretext (delicious), to offer a complete experience to customers.

Tamales inspired by the Star Wars universe will be delivered on February 1 or 2, depending on the area. Delivery is limited to the Coyoacán, Benito Juárez, Miguel Hidalgo, Cuauhtémoc, Azcapotzalco and Gustavo A. Madero municipalities, and there will only be 20 packages per day.

The restaurant, located in the historic center of Mexico City, offers other themed dishes and craft beers inspired by characters from 'The Corpse of the Bride' , 'The Simpsons' and the DC Comics universe, among others.