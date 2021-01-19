Subway will sell its products in supermarkets

January 19, 2021 2 min read

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

The Subway restaurant chain announced a partnership with the Broad Street Licensing Group (BSLG) to create licensed Subway brand products for sale in supermarkets and coffee shops.

Mike Kappit, Subway's director of operations and knowledge, said in a statement that the “collaboration with Broad Street Licensing Group will allow us to connect with fans of our brand in new ways and thus increase our presence beyond natural borders into other retail environments. , where we will strengthen our positioning as a food and lifestyle brand ”.

QSR Magazine announced this agreement in the United States more than a week ago, but it was barely announced in Subway Mexico .

This strategic alliance aims to increase the income of the sandwich brand, but no details have been given of how this agreement will work. What is known is that it will cover the categories of food and lifestyle.

According to figures from Statista , Subway has a valuation of 7,767 million dollars. In Mexico it has been in the market for 30 years and has 765 restaurants.