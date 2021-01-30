Bitcoin

"Bitcoin can collapse completely," says Agustín Carstens, former Secretary of the Treasury

The current manager of the Bank for International Settlements, ensures that central banks must control Bitcoin and all digital money.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
"Bitcoin can collapse completely," says Agustín Carstens, former Secretary of the Treasury
Image credit: ThaiMyNguyen | Getty Images

Free Book Preview Money-Smart Solopreneur

This book gives you the essential guide for easy-to-follow tips and strategies to create more financial success.
Entrepreneur Staff
2 min read
This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process.

At the height of the cryptocurrency boom, the manager of the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) , Agustín Carstens , warned about the dangers of investing in them. The former finance secretary warned that Bitcoin is increasingly vulnerable and could completely collapse .

Yesterday, January 27, during the policy seminar of the Hoover Institution , the Mexican economist said that Bitcoin is a speculative asset, not money .

“Investors should be aware that Bitcoin can completely crash. Scarcity and crypto alone are not enough to guarantee exchange, " explained Carstens , adding that " Bitcoin is increasingly vulnerable .

The also former governor of Banco de México , affirms that central banks must control the issuance and management of digital money . Consider that they have the financial structure to guarantee the stability of the cryptocurrencies .

“For digital money to exist, the central bank must play a fundamental role, guaranteeing the stability of the value, ensuring the elasticity of the aggregate supply of said money and overseeing the general security of the system. Such a system must not fail and cannot tolerate serious errors , ”Carstens said.

 

 

The BIS manager said that other private stablecoin projects, such as Facebook's , are more credible than Bitcoin , but need to be regulated.

"In general, private stablecoins cannot serve as the foundation for a sound monetary system ," he said. “But to remain credible, they must be strictly regulated and supervised. They must build on the foundations and confidence that the existing central banks give them and, therefore, be part of the existing financial system .

For now, many countries are targeting Central Bank digital currencies (CBDC) . In fact, 86% of major central banks are actively exploring CBDCs , according to a recent BIS survey.

Carstens indicated that national CBDCs would be used in various ways, such as the transmission of monetary policy and the management of interest rates. He explained that they should be complementary to the existing cash system , as completely replacing all bank accounts and cash with digital money is "undesirable" and "unrealistic ."

 

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Amplify your business knowledge and reach your full entrepreneurial potential with Entrepreneur Insider’s exclusive benefits. For just $5 per month, get access to premium content, webinars, an ad-free experience, and more! Plus, enjoy a FREE 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription.
Become A Member >>
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Tax & Legal Playbook

The Tax & Legal Playbook

Buy From
The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Bitcoin

Bitcoin: What is the 'death cross' that heralds the sharp fall of this cryptocurrency?

Bitcoin

Bitcoin May Never Go Above $ 40,000 Again, JP Morgan Alerts

Bitcoin

Bitcoin Is Already Worth More Than $40,000