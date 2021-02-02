Influencer Marketing

Free Virtual Book Reading | Feb 17: Don't Just Influence--WINfluence: A Virtual Book Launch with Author Jason Falls

Join author Jason Falls and Jennifer Dorsey, Editorial Director of Entrepreneur Press, as they discuss Jason's new book, Winfluence: Reframing Influencer Marketing to Ignite Your Brand.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Free Virtual Book Reading | Feb 17: Don't Just Influence--WINfluence: A Virtual Book Launch with Author Jason Falls
Image credit: Courtesy of Jason Falls

Free Book Preview Ultimate Guide to Facebook Advertising

Get a glimpse of how to use Facebook’s marketing resources to your business’s advantage.
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Join author Jason Falls and Jennifer Dorsey, Editorial Director of Entrepreneur Press, as they discuss Jason's new book, Winfluence: Reframing Influencer Marketing to Ignite Your Brand. This virtual book launch will feature a reading by the author and a fireside chat Q&A about the power of influencer marketing.

And from this virtual book reading, you'll walkaway with:

- Insight into what's wrong with influencer marketing today
- A new perspective on thinking about influencer marketing strategically
- An understanding that influence happens in more places than social media.
- Practical steps to build and measure influence marketing

Sign up today to book your seat!

Register Now

About the Speaker

Jason Falls solves problems. Most of the time they have to do with digital marketing for Cornett, a full-service advertising agency based in Lexington, Kentucky, where he leads digital strategy. His work has touched a number of major brands and has been recognized with several national and many regional awards, including a 2019 Shorty Award for his influence marketing work.

A public relations professional by trade and writer by craft, Falls has co-written two other books—No Bullshit Social Media: The All- Business, No-Hype Guide to Social Media Marketing (Que 2011) and The Rebel’s Guide to Email Marketing: Grow Your List, Break the Rules, and Win (Que 2012). Falls is also an innovator in the social analytics space, having published the first-ever research report on online conversations in 2012.

Noted as influential in the social technology and marketing space by Entrepreneur, Advertising Age, and others, Falls is a frequent media analyst and guest, appearing on or in outlets like the BBC World Service, ESPN’s Outside the Lines, The Wall Street Journal, USA Today, Bloomberg Businessweek, Forbes, and NPR. Falls hosts two podcasts: Digging Deeper—Make Creativity Your Business Advantage, which features weekly interviews focused on marketing creativity, and Winfluence—The Influence Marketing Podcast, which is a companion to this book. You can find links to both at winfluencebook.com.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Amplify your business knowledge and reach your full entrepreneurial potential with Entrepreneur Insider’s exclusive benefits. For just $5 per month, get access to premium content, webinars, an ad-free experience, and more! Plus, enjoy a FREE 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription.
Become A Member >>
Discover a better way to hire freelancers. From business to marketing, sales, finance, design, technology, and more, we have the freelancers you need to tackle your most important work and projects, on-demand.
Learn More

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
No B.S. Direct Marketing

No B.S. Direct Marketing

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Influencer Marketing

What Marketers Need to Know About Influencer Marketing in 2021

Influencer Marketing

Here's Why Brands Are Failing at Influencer Campaigns (and What to Focus on in 2021)

Influencer Marketing

10 Factors That Will Make or Break Your Influencer Marketing Campaign