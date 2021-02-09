Communication Strategies

Become a Better Leader by Improving Your Communication Skills

This bundle focuses on public speaking and communication in the workplace.
Image credit: Marília Castelli/Unsplash

Every entrepreneur should develop a knack for public speaking. You may not necessarily present to hundreds of people at conferences, or be going on a lecture circuit any time soon, but public speaking and presentation skills are crucial to being a good leader and a good salesperson. If you struggle with glossophobia, like many people do, your time in quarantine is a great opportunity to overcome that fear. The Complete 2021 Public Speaking & Business Communication Bundle is here to help.

This nine-course bundle is designed to not only help you overcome stage fright, but also to help you become a better business communicator and leader. You'll learn public speaking techniques, understanding how to captivate an audience and keep it engaged, how to identify the goals of an audience, and more. You'll explore an easy five-step approach to introducing yourself that will get your audience to invest in and trust you, and dive into a blueprint for creating a PowerPoint show that both supports your speaking and engages your audience.

But, the bundle also goes beyond presenting and speaking to audiences. You'll also examine the communication process and learn how to improve your business communication skills in speaking, listening, writing, and presenting. You'll discover how to listen more carefully and how to be more action-oriented with conversations. Additionally, you'll improve your ability to coach communication in your team to better align employees' personal goals and your organization's goals. There's even a course on conflict management and mediation.

Become a better speaker, become a better leader. Right now, The Complete 2021 Public Speaking & Business Communication Bundle is on sale for just $39.99.

